In some ways, the bowling balls were just as important as the baseball bats for St. Mary’s Prep last season.

The baseball program from Orchard Lake, Mich., made history in 2022, winning its third straight state championship with a 44-0 season. Those efforts were anchored by one of the more prolific rosters in high school baseball history, which included a group of nine seniors that are now playing at the collegiate or professional level.

“That class was, from top to bottom, our best class that we’ve had in school history,” Matt Petry, who’s in his 14th year helming St. Mary’s baseball, said. “We’ve had maybe five guys any given year go on to play Division I. ... That class of 2022 was definitely something special.”

One of those eight is an Auburn Tiger. Ike Irish had been committed to Auburn since he was a high school sophomore, before he even wound up at St. Mary’s. But Auburn’s interest in the former top-100 prospect has been apparent early and often this season, as Irish has quickly carved out a designated hitter role for a surging squad.

In a season where freshmen like South Carolina’s Ethan Petry and Georgia’s Charlie Condon are leading their programs’ offensive efforts, Irish is in a similar boat. He has a team-leading 75 hits while batting .366, and heading into Auburn’s weekend series against Missouri, his batting average and hit total, as well as his doubles total (19), are all top-15 marks in the Southeastern Conference.

Ike Irish's 2023 Stats 52 Games Played (52 Starts)

.358 Batting Average (No. 11 in SEC)

76 hits (No. 6 in SEC)

48 RBIs

19 Doubles (No. 4 in SEC)

6 Home Runs Stats through 52 games, gathered from team website.

To hear Irish and his former teammates tell it, the difference-maker in their on-field success was their camaraderie. That was forged so deeply thanks to 300 Bowl.

Of course a roster stacked with talent played a significant role, and Irish was one piece of an deeply talented puzzle. Five of his then-senior teammates are pitching this season. That includes Ciaran Caughey and Nolan Higgins, who are at Kent State and Michigan State, respectively.

There’s also Brock Porter, a Clemson commit who was considered the top pitching prospect in the 2022 MLB Draft. He forwent his college career after being 109th overall by the Texas Rangers Organization and inking a $3.7 million signing bonus, the largest ever given to a pick outside the first two rounds.

Alongside those arms were also players like Nolan Shubart and Jack Crighton, a duo that has patrolled the outfields at Oklahoma State and Clemson, respectively, for more than 75 games as freshmen.

Orchard Lake St. Mary's 2022 Seniors Brandon Skorupski: LHP/OF at Davenport University (Division II)

Brock Porter: RHP at Down East Wood Ducks (Single A Affiliate, Texas Rangers Organization) No. 109th overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft

Ciaran Caughey: RHP at Kent State

Ike Irish: DH/C/1B at Auburn

Jack Crighton: OF at Clemson

Jake Dresselhouse: OF/C at Michigan State

Nolan Higgins: RHP/OF/1B at Michigan State

Nolan Schubart: RHP/OF/1B at Oklahoma State

Will Stuligross: LHP at Hope College (Division III)

“Anything less than being perfect was pretty much a failure to us last year,” Irish said. “We came into the year and we lost a couple guys, a couple key seniors, pitchers, our shortstop. But we returned a lot, and we thought anything less than 44-0 and the state title would be a failure.”

The group’s bond and connectedness came as much from their successes on the diamond as it did from an eight-minute drive north of St. Mary’s campus. That’s where 300 Bowl sits, the 52-lane bowling alley where Irish and his teammates often found themselves after games and practices that season.

“It was fun, just getting the guys together, going bowling after almost every practice and just connecting outside of the baseball field,” Caughey said. “Another reason why we were so good is because we were all best friends. Just being able to connect over something that’s not baseball was really nice.”

While the Eaglets made a second home out of 300 Bowl in the spring of 2022, the tradition actually began a year prior thanks to Alex Mooney. A sophomore shortstop at Duke this season, Mooney suggested a trip to the alley during the 2021 season, according to Schubart, and then the dominoes fell.

“We went once, and then once turned into twice,” Schubart said. “And it was kind of a thing that we just started, you know, kind of like fiending for.”

The trips to 300 Bowl were as frequent as three or four times a week during St. Mary’s 44-win season, and the competition didn’t let up when they got to the lanes.

Four-man teams of Eaglets were the usual face-off, with wagers as little as ice cream cones or the next game on the lines. As low stakes as it was, a lot of the Eaglets became fully vested in the competition. Many bought their own balls, including Irish, who kept his, along with a towel and his own set of bowling shoes.

Most of the time, Irish and his teammates were trying to match Ryan McKay, a junior on that year’s St. Mary’s team who’s committed to play at Michigan State next season.

“I think the best score I’ve seen him shoot was like a 290,” Irish said.

It was an act of bonding for the Eaglets, and a chance to recharge away from a stage where the lights were bright and the pressure was high. But what sticks out to Irish most about those trips is how vital the competition was.

“I think that helped us build the team aspect of it off the field,” he said.

That group of St. Mary’s seniors had some high-level expectations from the onset of their careers. Four of them made the Eaglets’ varsity roster as freshmen in 2019, and would go on to win a state title for the first time in four years that season.

“I think we carried those lessons and the bar was set for us,” Schubart, who was one of those four freshmen, said. “(It’s) what we thought was the normal and what we expected every year.”

Irish was a late addition to that class, arriving at St. Mary’s from Hudsonville (Mich.) High School his junior year, but he fit right in. He was part of the program’s 2021 state title, and he filled a vital role at catcher.

In Caughey’s experience, Irish is the best catcher he’s ever thrown to.

“He cares about my success just as much as I do,” Caughey said. “So like, at any given time in the game, ... he’s firing me up, and I’m like, ‘Alright, if this guy’s confident in me, I’m confident in myself. Nothing can go wrong.’”

Confidence is the key word for Irish. It’s something his St. Mary’s teammates noted, as well as his coaches at Auburn. It’s something he himself noted, too, and it has shone through in his first year on the Plains.

“I think it’s just internal,” Irish said of his confidence. “It’s knowing who I am as a player, and being confident in that and being confident in who I am. I’m not a guy that’s going to hit home runs all the time, like some guys in the SEC, but I’m going to do my job and put balls where they need to be and hit them hard. I think just knowing who I am and knowing what I do well gives me a ton of confidence.”

Ike Irish's 2022 Stats 44 Games Played

.433 Batting Average (Team-high)

52 hits (Second-most on team)

45 RBIs (Third-most on team)

10 Home Runs (Second-most on team) Stats gathered from MaxPreps.

That confidence, paired with a high energy, made its impact as St. Mary’s mounted 44 straight wins.

“He’s super passionate about baseball, and he’s the definition of a winner, and he’s highly competitive,” Petry said of Irish. “That is really good, and that was contagious within our program. He wanted nothing but the best for himself and his teammates, and that set up our team and our program very well.”

It’s been 11 months since the Eaglets capped their undefeated season with a state title. For some, the significance of that is still sinking in, and it’s a feat that is still impacting record books.

The state title solidified a then-66 game win streak, which didn’t end until earlier this month, with the Eaglets winning 84 consecutive games across three seasons — five games short of tying a national record winning streak.

For Irish, that season stays with him. It’s been there as he’s become an SEC freshman standout, and he sees it while keeping up with his teammates and their successes.

“I feel like that’s kind of expected, you know, for a lot of us,” Irish said of the collegiate success. “I feel like we expect that out of ourselves, and we hold ourselves to that standard, because we knew that, in high school, we were good, but none of us sort of reached our potential yet — and none of us have yet.”