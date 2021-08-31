Houston Nutt reflects on former player Bryan Harsin, offers advice for life as an SEC coach

Harsin appeared in two games but did not record any statistics during Nutt’s one and only season at Boise State. That was much of the story during Harsin’s time with the Broncos, as in total he had just 39 pass attempts during his career.

“The thing about sitting there next — it's always hard because you're truly one play away, so you're always thinking about the game plan, you're preparing and you're trying to stay ready,” Nutt said. “I've always found that, you know, the guys that are sitting on that bench sometimes do make the best coaches because they've been right there during the conversations with the quarterback coach and the player and the head coach and the offensive coordinator. With all those things, I think there's so many scenarios that you learn and pick up during those times — especially as a walk-on quarterback. You see he earns his way to earn that scholarship. To me, it's a great story, and it's a great thing to me where you just see a young man who's gotten better and better and better.”