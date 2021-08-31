Houston Nutt reflects on former player Bryan Harsin, offers advice for life as an SEC coach

Before Houston Nutt made his name as an SEC coach with stops at Arkansas and Ole Miss, he spent the 1997 season at Boise State, where he coached then-backup quarterback Bryan Harsin.
Fast-forward 24 years, and Harsin is preparing to roam some of the same sidelines his former head coach once did.
Nutt spoke about Harsin earlier this month in the lead-up to Harsin’s debut as Auburn’s head coach. Nutt, who is now a college football analyst for CBS Sports, said it was clear early on that Harsin was a student of the game, which has benefitted him since he entered the coaching realm.
“Bryan was, to me, a gym rat that loved football, loved film, loved studying it. He was a sponge that took everything in and, I'll tell you, a competitor. A real competitor,” Nutt told the O-A News. “I think the biggest thing was he was very intelligent. He was smart. He knew what to do with the ball. I'll go back –again, he studied the game. He was always prepared and ready to go. He was a good teammate.”
Nutt took over during a tumultuous time at Boise State. The Broncos had suffered through a 2-10 record in 1996 that saw head coach Pokey Allen miss 10 games while he battled cancer. Allen passed away that December at 53 years old; Nutt recalled one of his first acts as Broncos head coach was attending Allen’s funeral with the team.
Harsin appeared in two games but did not record any statistics during Nutt’s one and only season at Boise State. That was much of the story during Harsin’s time with the Broncos, as in total he had just 39 pass attempts during his career.
While the lack of playing time was likely frustrating for Harsin back then, Nutt – who himself was a backup quarterback at Arkansas and Oklahoma State – believes it likely benefitted his former player in the long run.
“The thing about sitting there next — it's always hard because you're truly one play away, so you're always thinking about the game plan, you're preparing and you're trying to stay ready,” Nutt said. “I've always found that, you know, the guys that are sitting on that bench sometimes do make the best coaches because they've been right there during the conversations with the quarterback coach and the player and the head coach and the offensive coordinator. With all those things, I think there's so many scenarios that you learn and pick up during those times — especially as a walk-on quarterback. You see he earns his way to earn that scholarship. To me, it's a great story, and it's a great thing to me where you just see a young man who's gotten better and better and better.”
Nutt commended Harsin for the job he did as Boise State’s head coach and said he was proud of what his former player has accomplished over the years.
Now that Harsin is coaching in the SEC, Nutt had a few words of wisdom to share.
Nutt said his biggest piece of advice for Harsin was to continue being himself despite the change of scenery and the difficulty that comes with coaching in the SEC. Nutt acknowledged the hardest part of being in the SEC is the constant grind during conference play, where week after week your team has to take on some of the nation’s toughest competition.
Nutt also acknowledged how much harder Harsin’s job is given Alabama’s continued dominance in the sport.
“The toughest thing he has is he's in the same state with the GOAT, with Alabama's Nick Saban. That's what makes this job very, very tough, but the one thing that we always know is Auburn's always had very good athletes and a lot of tradition,” Nutt said. “You've got enough pieces to make some things happen, and so you just go one day at a time. You keep doing it your way, but the biggest thing I think is I don't think you can try to do 10 or 12 things in one day.
“You always want everything right now, and you can't do it. I think it's the little things. It's the little bitty things, and I think he knows how to do that.”