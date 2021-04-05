How Auburn fared against some of the postseason’s best teams this year

Ira Bowman scouted both Gonzaga and Baylor this season.

He pored over film before Auburn’s games against both those teams this year, but even he couldn’t say which one was the best team in the country.

“Either one of them could be No. 1,” he said before the Baylor game.

Finally, tonight, he and the rest of the world will find out who’ll be the national champion, when Gonzaga and Baylor meet in the men’s basketball NCAA Tournament final.

Bowman said that back in January on Auburn’s radio pregame show before Auburn’s meeting with Baylor in the Big 12-SEC Challenge on Jan. 30. Baylor was ranked No. 2 at the time, behind only Gonzaga, who Bowman had also been charged with evaluating for the Auburn coaching staff before the Tigers’ game against Gonzaga on Nov. 27 in the Fort Myers Tip-Off in Florida. That even the trained eye of Bowman couldn’t place one over the other is a testament to the seasons Gonzaga and Baylor have had, charging toward the national championship game.

And that Auburn played both those teams is a testament to the strength of the schedule Auburn battled through this season in a rebuilding year which put a young team through plenty of learning experiences.