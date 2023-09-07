Much like they were all offseason, first-year transfers dominated the headlines of Week 1 in college football.

Two-way standout Travis Hunter was one of 50-plus transfers who helped No. 22 Colorado upset then-No. 18 TCU. Former Michigan State Spartan Keon Coleman caught three touchdowns for No. 4 Florida State as it handled No. 14 LSU. And a boon of transfers helped Auburn to its Week 1 win against UMass.

Auburn was one of 11 FBS programs to bring in at least 20 transfers this offseason, and those additions were visible all over the field against the Minutemen.

Nine transfers started for Auburn, with the first touch of the year going to South Florida transfer Brian Battie, who returned the opening kickoff 38 yards. The very next play saw East Carolina transfer Avery Jones, who started at center, snap the ball to starting quarterback and Michigan State transfer Payton Thorne.

Jones got to start on an offensive line that included two other first-year Tigers in Tulsa transfer Dillon Wade and Western Kentucky transfer Gunner Britton, both of which played more snaps than any other Tiger.

“It’s something that’s special," Britton said of the portal. "Colorado had a bunch of – I think they had 63 transfers come in and play and they knocked off a top team. I think it’s really changed the landscape of college football when you can just kind of reload a roster and restack it. I think it’s something that’s awesome.”

Of the 11 squads with 20-plus portal pickups, Auburn was on the back end in terms of additions, with 20. In total, first-year transfers took 31.5% of Auburn’s total snaps against UMass, with the bulk of those snaps coming on offense. That was fewer than any of the top-three classes in the country, though, which belonged to Colorado, Arizona State and SMU, respectively.

Auburn's First-Year Transfer Usage Auburn (20 Transfers) 540 transfer snaps/1,716 total snaps (31.5%)

Colorado (51 Transfers) 1,486 transfer snaps/2,179 total snaps (68.2%)

Arizona State (31 Transfers) 707 transfer snaps/1,694 total snaps (41.7%)

SMU (26 Transfers) 668 transfer snaps/1,700 total snaps (39.3%)

Ole Miss (23 Transfers) 435 transfer snaps/2,050 total snaps (21.2%)



Colorado, which brought in 51 players from the portal, had 68.2% of its snaps played by transfers, including Hunter and starting quarterback Sheduer Sanders. More than 80% percent of its defensive snaps were played by transfers.

The only other school in the FBS to bring in more than 30 transfers was Arizona State, and the Sun Devils had 41.7% of their snaps played by those additions in a 24-21 win against FCS Utah Tech. SMU’s numbers weren’t far off from Arizona State, as transfers made up 39.3% of its snaps when it beat Louisiana State.

The only other Southeastern Conference program to bring in 20 or more transfers was Ole Miss, with 23. The Rebels had 21.2% of their snaps played by those additions in a beatdown of FCS Mercer.