'How blessed can you be?': Joe Whitt Sr. earns his place on Tiger Trail

Joe Whitt Sr. never expected it.

The legendary long-time Auburn football assistant coach has seen numerous colleagues and players that he’s coached get inducted into the Tiger Trail, but he never expected to join them.

In fact, when he got the email with his nomination, he didn’t read it at first.

“I got an email stating, and to be quite honest, when I got the email, I didn’t quite read it because I just saw Tiger Trail and I said, ‘Well, that’s not’s going to be,’” Whitt said Tuesday. “And I put it aside for a day or so.

“And one of the young ladies that work here, friend of mine, she said, ‘I told Anna and she emailed you about the Tiger Trail, your selection. And you haven’t responded.’ I said, ‘I sure haven’t because I haven’t opened the email.’”

Whitt did open that email and finally took his place among the other legendary Auburn sports figures that make up Auburn’s Tiger Trail.

“Very thankful and humbled by being selected to the Tiger Trail,” Whitt said.

The legendary assistant coach came to Auburn in 1981 after being hired by Pat Dye and never left.

Starting in 1981, Whitt coached on the defensive side of the ball for the next 25 seasons until his retirement in 2005. He served in various roles on the defense including coaching the defensive line, linebackers and defensive ends.

“In my 25 years of coaching here, I had 16 job offers at other places,” Whitt said. “I only went and looked at one. And when I looked at it, I knew it didn’t compare to Auburn, so I came back and never looked at another one. And that’s the 100% fact.”

Even after his coaching career ended, Whitt stayed in Auburn and worked in athletics administration for nine years.

His family came from all over to watch him receive his place in the Tiger Trail, and with such deep roots and ties to Auburn, Whitt said he has received countless emails and texts since his induction.

“It was very important,” Whitt said of having his family there. “Family is more important than anything else you have. Your family. And my immediate family, I placed them above everything and all else, other than the Good Lord.

“And then my Auburn family falls in right underneath that. So family is important. When you say family, it means that you’re linked by something biologically or a kinship or have the same heartbeat and love in something. And we all love Auburn University.”

While Whitt was hired by Dye, he stayed on staff for head coaches Terry Bowden and Tommy Tuberville.

By the time he retired from coaching in 2005, Whitt had helped the Tigers win five SEC titles, in 1983, 1987, 1988, 1989 and 2004.

After each inductee gave a speech, they picked the location of their plaque on the Tiger Trail at random from a box.

Whitt chose Toomer’s Corner, fitting for the coach who helped the Tigers win so much.

“It came up on Toomer’s Corner, so how blessed can you be?” Whitt said. “I think it’ll be hard to miss.”