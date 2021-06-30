How did high school quarterbacks fare under Gus Malzahn at Auburn? Let’s take a look.

How It Went: White did not play and was redshirted in 2014 before getting in the mix the following season. He started five games before suffering a knee injury at the end of the 2015 season then came back strong in 2016 by playing in 11 games and posting a conference-best 63.9 completion percentage.

Stidham entered the picture as competition for White, who missed the 2017 A-Day spring game due to a broken arm suffered in the Sugar Bowl against Oklahoma. White did not take any snaps to start the 2017 season before being dismissed for a violation of team rules that September.

Jeremy Johnson (2013 class)

Recruiting Rating: Johnson was a four-star recruit. He was considered the 11th-best pro-style quarterback and the seventh-best prospect out of Alabama in the 2013 class.

How It Went: Johnson came to Auburn with high hopes and battled for the starting job as a true freshman, and while he mostly served as a backup he did play in place of Nick Marshall when Marshall battled injuries. Johnson started the season opener the following year with Marshall serving a suspension, but shortly thereafter Marshall took the reins back and Johnson held onto his backup role.