How did high school quarterbacks fare under Gus Malzahn at Auburn? Let’s take a look.

On Monday, another former Auburn quarterback announced his plans to play elsewhere.
Former three-star recruit Chayil Garnett announced he was transferring to Tennessee State, where he’ll play for former Heisman Trophy winner Eddie George. Garnett originally entered the transfer portal on May 3.
The 6-foot-2, 225-pound redshirt freshman leaves Auburn after not seeing the field last fall.
Garnett’s departure means rising junior Bo Nix is the last high school quarterback signed by Gus Malzahn that is still playing for the Tigers. Auburn signed eight prospects straight out of high school during Malzahn’s time with the team, and their results and impact at Auburn were mixed.
It’s important to note Malzahn did get production from transfer quarterbacks such as Nick Marshall and Jarrett Stidham, who both came to Auburn after stops at other FBS programs followed by stints at the junior college level. The list of transfer quarterbacks also includes former East Mississippi Community College quarterback John Franklin III, who came to Auburn in 2016 but ultimately transferred to Florida Atlantic.
We’re also excluding true freshman Dematrius Davis, who was recruited by Malzahn’s staff but signed after Malzahn was fired on Dec. 13.
Let’s take a closer look at each of the eight high school quarterbacks Auburn signed during the Malzahn era and how their tenures with the team played out.
Chayil Garnett (2020 class)
Recruiting Rating (247 Sports’ Composite): Garnett was a three-star recruit. The site also had Garnett as the 23rd-best dual threat quarterback and the 98th-best prospect out of Florida in the 2020 class.
How It Went: Garnett’s tenure with the Tigers was a brief one. He did not play at all during Auburn’s 11-game 2020 season then saw limited action in April’s A-Day spring game, finishing the scrimmage with one carry for eight yards while throwing one pass and completing it for 18 yards. He’s now headed to the FCS’ Ohio Valley Conference.
Bo Nix (2019 class)
Recruiting Rating: Nix was a five-star recruit. He was also the best dual threat quarterback and the third-best prospect out of Alabama in the 2019 class. He was considered the second-best player in Auburn’s signing class behind linebacker Owen Pappoe.
How It’s Going: Nix hit the ground running at Auburn in 2019 by beating out redshirt freshman Joey Gatewood for the job and throwing a last-second game-winning touchdown to Seth Williams in his first career start. He showed flashes throughout his freshman year — which included a dramatic victory over Alabama in the Iron Bowl — but struggled with consistency and taking the next step as an SEC quarterback in 2020.
All eyes are on Nix entering 2021 thanks to now being coached by two quarterback gurus in head coach Bryan Harsin and offensive coordinator Mike Bobo.
Joey Gatewood (2018 class)
Recruiting Rating: Gatewood was a four-star recruit. He was considered the best athlete and the ninth-best prospect out of Florida in the 2018 class. He was also seen as the best player in Auburn’s signing class, ahead of wide receiver Matthew Hill and defensive tackle Coynis Miller.
How It Went: Gatewood saw limited action as a true freshman in 2018 thanks in part to a thumb injury, but he debuted in the Tigers’ Music City Bowl blowout victory over Purdue. He came back in 2019 with a chance to start but lost the fall camp battle to Nix, and while Gatewood played in the first four games Nix quickly cemented his status as the top option.
Gatewood announced in December 2019 he was transferring to Kentucky, and after a lengthy waiting period he was cleared by the NCAA to play for the Wildcats in late September 2020. He played in mop-up duty in two games before briefly taking over during the team’s loss to Missouri on Oct. 24. Gatewood ultimately played in seven of the Wildcats’ 11 games and threw for 109 yards with no touchdowns and one interception.
Gatewood is in the midst of a three-man battle alongside Penn State transfer Will Levis and redshirt freshman Will Allen to start the Wildcats’ season opener against UL-Monroe on Sept. 4.
Malik Willis (2017 class)
Recruiting Rating: Willis was a three-star recruit. He was considered the 21st-best athlete and the 35th-best prospect out of Georgia in the 2017 class.
How It Went: Willis flipped from Virginia Tech to Auburn and initially came to the Tigers as Stidham’s backup. He appeared in seven games as a true freshman and eight games the following fall and in total took 28 carries for 309 yards and two touchdowns while completing 11 passes for 69 yards and one score.
Willis competed against Nix and Gatewood in the spring of 2019 but found himself behind both players entering the summer. He chose to transfer to Liberty, and after sitting out the 2019 season he burst onto the scene with the Flames last fall by leading the nation among rushing quarterbacks with 944 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Willis’ play was crucial for a Liberty team that went 10-1 and finished ranked No. 17 in the nation. He’ll return as a redshirt senior this fall; the Flames open the season against Campbell on Sept. 4.
Woody Barrett (2016 class)
Recruiting Rating: Barrett was a four-star recruit. He was considered the sixth-best dual threat quarterback and the 31st-best prospect out of Florida in the 2016 class.
How It Went: Barrett never took a snap at Auburn. He only took six snaps at A-Day in 2017 and only completed two passes for 14 yards in the scrimmage. He initially transferred to Copiah-Lincoln Community College for one year then transferred to Kent State, where he was the team’s top quarterback in 2018 before taking a backseat to fellow junior Dustin Crum in 2019.
Barrett entered the transfer portal last fall after serving as a backup for four games. He has yet to announce a new school.
Tyler Queen (2015 class)
Recruiting Rating: Queen was a three-star recruit. He was considered the 15th-best pro-style quarterback and the 35th-best prospect out of Georgia in the 2015 class.
How It Went: Queen’s freshman year with the Tigers was derailed due to elbow and shoulder injuries. He played sparingly in 2016 and had no pass attempts and one rush for 11 yards in Auburn’s victory over Alabama A&M.
Queen left Auburn after spring 2017 once Stidham and Sean White had edged out ahead in the quarterback battle. He transferred to West Georgia, where he eventually moved to tight end and had eight receptions for 85 yards as a senior in 2019.
Sean White (2014 class)
Recruiting Rating: White was a four-star recruit. He was considered the eighth-best pro-style quarterback and the 23rd-best prospect out of Florida in the 2014 class.
How It Went: White did not play and was redshirted in 2014 before getting in the mix the following season. He started five games before suffering a knee injury at the end of the 2015 season then came back strong in 2016 by playing in 11 games and posting a conference-best 63.9 completion percentage.
Stidham entered the picture as competition for White, who missed the 2017 A-Day spring game due to a broken arm suffered in the Sugar Bowl against Oklahoma. White did not take any snaps to start the 2017 season before being dismissed for a violation of team rules that September.
Jeremy Johnson (2013 class)
Recruiting Rating: Johnson was a four-star recruit. He was considered the 11th-best pro-style quarterback and the seventh-best prospect out of Alabama in the 2013 class.
How It Went: Johnson came to Auburn with high hopes and battled for the starting job as a true freshman, and while he mostly served as a backup he did play in place of Nick Marshall when Marshall battled injuries. Johnson started the season opener the following year with Marshall serving a suspension, but shortly thereafter Marshall took the reins back and Johnson held onto his backup role.
Marshall moved on after the 2014 season, leading to plenty of hype surrounding Johnson and the Tigers entering the 2015 campaign. Instead, Johnson struggled out of the gates by throwing more interceptions than touchdowns after three games and was supplanted by White.