‘How do we get that done?’ What Bryan Harsin said about Auburn’s receivers before staff change

Harsin added those types of plays change the situation considerably as a play-caller and gives the offense as well as the entire team a momentum boost. He made it clear the value in explosive plays cannot be overstated and that it boils down to the Tigers’ receivers winning their matchups.

Harsin was asked after Saturday’s victory about why the team switched up the receiver rotations in the game, and he was candid in his response.

Harsin said the Tigers are still trying to figure out their most effective combination of receivers on the field. He emphasized how every player wants their chance to prove themselves, and games like Saturday’s open the door for other players to show what they can bring to the table.

While Harsin didn’t hesitate to point out his concerns with the receivers – and, frankly, the entire team – he added he did see some positives from a game in which seven receivers had a least two receptions.

“There were some good things tonight from that standpoint, but we're going to get better at it. We're going to get better at it,” Harsin said. “That's what we want; like, that's what we're looking to do on offense is to provide more balance in being big plays, run game, you know, other opportunities to get first downs and some dink-and-dunks but being efficient with that.