‘How do we get that done?’ What Bryan Harsin said about Auburn’s receivers before staff change

Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin turned heads Sunday when he dismissed wide receivers coach Cornelius Williams.
While Williams’ ouster after four games caught many off guard, Harsin’s frustrations regarding the Tigers’ receiver play following Saturday’s victory over Georgia State is hard to ignore in the aftermath.
Harsin, who was animated after the Tigers’ come-from-behind win against the Panthers, shared his concerns regarding the receivers as one of several aspects about the Auburn offense he felt needed improvement.
Harsin specifically harped on the team’s struggles in creating explosive plays, a problem he knows the Tigers cannot afford to carry into SEC play. Auburn is tied for 10th in the SEC with only 11 passes that have gone for 20 yards or more; by comparison, Alabama, which has the conference’s best mark, has produced 18.
“It’s something that every team tries to hit explosive plays. We’re trying to stop it on defense. But when there’s an opportunity to make that play, that’s what you have to do,” Harsin said. “It just goes back to, ‘How do we get that done?’ We’re obviously not as good as we need to be at making those things happen. We’ve got a lot more work to do so that we can make those plays when the opportunities come up.”
Harsin went into detail about explosive plays and explained the Tigers don’t have to depend on deep throws to make them happen. He used the example of a receiver running a simple 5-yard hitch route but making a would-be tackler miss and quickly turning a medium game into a long one.
Harsin added those types of plays change the situation considerably as a play-caller and gives the offense as well as the entire team a momentum boost. He made it clear the value in explosive plays cannot be overstated and that it boils down to the Tigers’ receivers winning their matchups.
Harsin was asked after Saturday’s victory about why the team switched up the receiver rotations in the game, and he was candid in his response.
Harsin said the Tigers are still trying to figure out their most effective combination of receivers on the field. He emphasized how every player wants their chance to prove themselves, and games like Saturday’s open the door for other players to show what they can bring to the table.
While Harsin didn’t hesitate to point out his concerns with the receivers – and, frankly, the entire team – he added he did see some positives from a game in which seven receivers had a least two receptions.
“There were some good things tonight from that standpoint, but we're going to get better at it. We're going to get better at it,” Harsin said. “That's what we want; like, that's what we're looking to do on offense is to provide more balance in being big plays, run game, you know, other opportunities to get first downs and some dink-and-dunks but being efficient with that.
“We have got to put that ball in the end zone when we get down in the red zone. Part of that is, we can also score from the minus-30 yard line if we want to, and you can run it in for 70 yards. So we've got to be able to do that, too."