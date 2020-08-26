‘How does it feel to be a legend?’: Shivers sees life change after picture-perfect Iron Bowl run

“That’s been kind of crazy,” he said. “Every time I’m on social media I always see a new post about the hit. Even when I go out sometimes, I go out to Walmart or to get food, people always stop me like, ‘How does it feel to be a legend here at Auburn?’” he laughed.

Shivers scored on third-and-5 from the 11-yard line then with 8:10 left to go in the game, helping to turn a 45-40 Auburn deficit into a 48-45 score, which will go down in the record books and in urban legend.

He took a sideline-to-sideline handoff from Boobee Whitlow out of the Wildcat package, turned the corner, then rammed into McKinney near the 5 — getting positioning up underneath the safety and knocking off his helmet on the way into the end zone as the crowd erupted.

That celebration by the fans has lasted pretty much ever since. Iron Bowl bragging rights are always celebrated for a full 365 days, of course, but the sight of Shivers running right through an Alabama defender in particular is so satisfying and cathartic, it’s made the perfect profile picture or cubicle pin-up for orange and blue believers.

Shivers wouldn’t have it any other way.

He’s still looking forward, though.