How have Auburn’s incoming freshmen fared in fall camp? Here’s a closer look at 7 new Tigers

Auburn’s 2021 signing class was one that came together in the midst of tremendous change within the program, with 12 players signing in December while Kevin Steele was interim head coach followed by six in February after Bryan Harsin and his staff took over.

The Tigers have had a few departures from that class over the last few months, and in total 14 true freshmen are among the players going through fall camp this year. While this is a new experience for the group, several have shown out and drawn praise from their coaches and teammates over the last few weeks.

Here’s what we’ve heard about seven of these true freshmen and what roles they could possibly play this fall.

Dematrius Davis

Position: Quarterback

Height, Weight: 5-10, 202

Overview: All eyes were on Davis during the coaching change considering he committed to the previous staff, but he stuck by his commitment and signed in December. His arrival in the spring was helpful in his development by all accounts; Harsin noted on Aug. 12 that he’s developed well since his arrival, and wide receiver Shedrick Jackson said the quarterback has grown up a lot during the last few months.