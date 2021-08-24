How have Auburn’s incoming freshmen fared in fall camp? Here’s a closer look at 7 new Tigers

Auburn’s 2021 signing class was one that came together in the midst of tremendous change within the program, with 12 players signing in December while Kevin Steele was interim head coach followed by six in February after Bryan Harsin and his staff took over.
The Tigers have had a few departures from that class over the last few months, and in total 14 true freshmen are among the players going through fall camp this year. While this is a new experience for the group, several have shown out and drawn praise from their coaches and teammates over the last few weeks.
Here’s what we’ve heard about seven of these true freshmen and what roles they could possibly play this fall.
Dematrius Davis
Position: Quarterback
Height, Weight: 5-10, 202
Overview: All eyes were on Davis during the coaching change considering he committed to the previous staff, but he stuck by his commitment and signed in December. His arrival in the spring was helpful in his development by all accounts; Harsin noted on Aug. 12 that he’s developed well since his arrival, and wide receiver Shedrick Jackson said the quarterback has grown up a lot during the last few months.
Davis isn’t expected to be a factor at quarterback this fall – he’s consistently gotten third-string reps behind junior Bo Nix and sophomore TJ Finley – but he’s shown a good zip on his passes during the media viewing periods and has done well to set himself up as a potential QB of the future.
Marquee Quote: “He understands better now that he’s been in it. He’s been through spring and summer, and now he’s able to go out there and just play the position and not think as much. He can go out there and play and react and use his abilities to throw and run it and move around in the pocket.
“I thought there were some good things tonight from him. I liked his energy on the field. It seemed like he was out there having fun and had a good idea and grasp of the things we were doing each and every drive.” – Harsin on Davis’ performance in an Aug. 14 scrimmage
Tar’Varish Dawson Jr.
Position: Wide receiver
Height, Weight: 5-10, 161
Overview: Dawson made a name for himself in high school thanks to his track speed, and he’s put that on display a few times during the media viewing window – most notably by reeling in a deep shot from Finley back on Aug. 10. Linebacker Owen Pappoe spoke highly of Dawson’s efforts back at SEC Media Days on July 22, and since then Jackson as well as offensive coordinator Mike Bobo have praised his efforts.
Dawson steps into a golden opportunity to get meaningful snaps this fall. While he’s got plenty of competition among players such as Elijah Canion, Ze’Vian Capers and Demetris Robertson, he may prove to be the freshman who touches the ball the most on offense.
Marquee Quote: “What I like about him was his ability to run. He has elite speed. Obviously he has track times, but he has game-changing speeds that can create explosive plays off his ability. Right now you can see the guy has speed; he's made some tough catches in practice, he's won some with his speed.
“He's got talent, and that's our job as coaches to figure out what he can do and put himself in position to be successful. But I like his attitude. He likes football. He likes to compete.” – Bobo on Dawson on Aug. 9
Jarquez Hunter
Position: Running back
Height, Weight: 5-10, 202
Overview: Hunter’s signing filled a significant hole in the Tigers’ backfield, but since his arrival this summer the three-star prospect has quickly proven his addition wasn’t one just out of necessity. Pappoe brought up Hunter during SEC Media Days and noted the true freshman was already squatting 600 pounds, and since then Harsin and running back Tank Bigsby have spoken highly about what Hunter is bringing to the table.
Hunter joined a depleted running back room and has wasted little time in showing off his work ethic. While Bigsby and senior Shaun Shivers remain the team’s top two tailbacks, Hunter taking carries as the team’s third option – particularly in Auburn’s early games against the likes of Akron and Alabama State – seems entirely feasible.
Marquee Quote: “He’s picking up on the offense really good. He’s a very strong kid, fast kid, explosive kid. He does everything he’s supposed to do. He’s very coachable. He’s a good running back, if you ask me. He do everything right. He’s a real running back, explosive. That’s what a running back has to be.” – Bigsby on Hunter on Aug. 7
Lee Hunter
Position: Defensive tackle
Height, Weight: 6-4, 321
Overview: Hunter was Auburn’s highest-rated high school signee in 2021, and he backed up that attention with an impressive A-Day performance highlighted by tackling Bigsby for loss on a fourth-down carry. Newly-converted defensive tackle JJ Pegues recently applauded Hunter’s work this summer and into fall camp, saying Hunter and Kansas transfer Marcus Harris have really stepped up as part of the defensive line.
Hunter joined a defensive line this spring that didn’t have considerable depth and has since lost two tackle options in Jeremiah Wright and Tyrone Truesdell. It isn’t clear yet who the coaches are eyeing as the starting defensive tackle, but Hunter seems to have done enough to at least see the field a good bit come September.
Marquee Quote: “Just holding his point at the nose and just knowing what he has to do technique-wise and the things he does outside of football – the preparation and everything – we see it. I feel like him doing that really just opened him up.” – Pegues on Hunter on Aug. 12
Landen King
Position: Tight end
Height, Weight: 6-5, 214
Overview: King joined a tight end group that still has several options even after Pegues moved to defense, but the true freshman did himself a huge favor by enrolling early. Fellow tight end John Samuel Shenker explained this fall that King was already lightyears ahead of where he was when he first arrived in the spring, and his work during fall camp seems to have set him up well.
King is considerably smaller than Shenker, Tyler Fromm, Brandon Frazier and Luke Deal – the average weight of those four tight ends is 253 pounds – but his lighter nature could be an advantage given how Auburn wants to use tight ends more in the passing game. It remains to be seen how big of a role King will play this fall, but he appears to be taking steps forward in his first camp with the team.
Marquee Quote: “Just his physicality and his football IQ have really grown. Any time the young guy comes in early, he has a lot of growing to do, and that's why he's there. It's been awesome to watch him. He's still got a ways to go to get to where he wants to be, but he's definitely on that right track.” – Shenker on King on Aug. 17
Garner Langlo
Position: Offensive lineman
Height, Weight: 6-6, 277
Overview: Langlo has been one of the pleasant surprises from fall camp so far, as the three-star December signee seems to have been in the mix at different positions as the Tigers cross train their linemen and determine who fits best where. Offensive guard Brandon Council named Langlo as a young player who has stood out and said the true freshman is coming along well, is strong and has done a good job picking up the offense.
Langlo, who went through spring at offensive guard, has served himself well by being versatile since he got to Auburn. He isn’t in position to start up front for the Tigers this fall, but he could very well factor into the mix if injuries pop up as the season goes along.
Marquee Quote: “One of the young guys that has stood out to me is Garner Langlo. He’s really coming on. He’s strong and he’s picking up the offense. He’s a real good guy.” – Council on Langlo on Aug. 11
Colby Smith
Position: Offensive tackle
Height, Weight: 6-8, 314
Overview: Offensive line was still a chief concern for Auburn when Harsin and his assistants were hired, which made adding Smith – a former Tennessee commit – a considerable win in February.
Smith joined Auburn in the summer and immediately became the Tigers’ tallest lineman, and he’s spent fall camp learning from the older offensive linemen and veteran line coach Will Friend. Senior tackle Brodarious Hamm explained Smith and Langlo have proven they’re learning in the fast-paced environment and that in due time both can help the Tigers out.
Smith wasn’t expected to factor into Auburn’s starting lineup right away, and all indications are that he’s set to be a reserve in 2021. That could prove beneficial in the long run for Smith, who can learn behind the Tigers’ veterans and perhaps take on a much bigger role in 2022.
Marquee Quote: “He’s big. He’s long. He’s going to play tackle I think. He’s got good feet. He’s able to process information and has gotten a good understanding of the offense so far. He’s looking forward to building off that.” – Center Nick Brahms on Smith on Aug. 6