Remember when Hugh Freeze said he’d give up play calling?

“I honestly (am) sitting here today and contemplating that, maybe in the new world of rebuilding the Auburn football team and the work it’s going to take to capture the players and recruit, maybe I should get some help in that,” Freeze said in his introductory press conference Nov. 27. “So, I’m wide open right now and looking forward to having those discussions with these candidates.”

It was a simple question in November — “Will you call plays?” — but it still hasn’t gotten a simple yes or a no in the more than two months since it was first asked, as it was rehashed again last week.

“I’ve told everyone in the room, with (offensive coordinator) Philip (Montgomery) and (special assistant) Kent (Austin), and the other guys that have helped me in the past, I’m still going to call a share of them, depending on what that looks like — probably more in the warp-tempo world,” Freeze said Feb. 1. “We really don’t know exactly what it looks like, but I know that I have great confidence in Philip as a play-caller.”

And sure, it was a less open-ended answer than Freeze gave in November, but it’s more so telling of a program that’s approaching takeoff at rapid speeds under a new head coach.

Neither Freeze nor the staff know how play-calling duties will be divided just yet, but that’s the tip of the iceberg. Freeze added he hadn’t gotten a chance to “just talk ball” with his staff until the last day of January — which is less than a month out from the Feb. 27 start of spring practices.

The month of February is usually quiet for college football. It’s a recruiting dead period, and for most coaches, it’s not set to operate like it will for Freeze and company, who have to build their offense in 28 day’s time.

“Philip and I are trying to marry two systems,” Freeze said. “They’re very similar, we believe in the same things, but it’s a lot of different ways to get to them, and a lot of different things to call them. Somebody’s got to learn a new world, and I truthfully have called the offense that we’ve run pretty much the same verbiage since I was a high school coach, and so you’re taking 30 years of me calling this ‘cat,’ and he wants to call it ‘dog,’ which I’m really open, believe it or not.

“I’m really open to new ways. I just want to do what’s best, but it is a learning curve, and so yesterday was the first day that we got through all the protections, and that was it in a day. So, we’ve got a long way to go.”

While the duo’s systems bring much similarity, the two also couldn’t be arriving at Auburn with more familiar career paths. Not only have they both been play-callers at virtually every stop in their careers, they both coached high school programs throughout the 1990s before eventually breaking into the FBS level, first with Montgomery at Houston in 2003 then Freeze at Arkansas State in 2010.

Both have a noted track record when it comes to quarterback development, but each also mentioned tempo when talking about their offensive similarities. Montgomery said his philosophy on that concept changed a bit once he first became a head coach.

“As a coordinator, sometimes you’re only really truly thinking about the offensive side of it,” Montgomery said. “And at that point, you want to call plays like your hair’s on fire and just go, go, go, go and make things happen. I think Coach (Freeze) and I have the same philosophy now. because there’s going to be opportunities where we want to call like our hair’s on fire and there’s going to be other opportunities where we want to be able to control the tempo.

“I think that’s really what he’s alluding to when he talks about that. Yes, we want to play with tempo, but we also want to control the tempo with how we play.”

While there’s a philosophical agreement on tempo, there’s also an agreement formationally. When it comes to formation concepts — “spreading guys and our thought process of how we’re breaking out defenses and trying to go attack those things” — Montgomery said he and Freeze align perfectly.

The concept of spreading out a defense, as it pertains to Montgomery, stands out most from his time as Baylor’s offensive coordinator, where he helped meld the veer and shoot offense to Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III. It’s a form of the spread offense that gets pass catchers out wide and targets them deep, among other things, but that wrinkle can be seen in Montgomery’s Tulsa offense last year.

Four Tulsa receivers — Keylon Stokes, JC Santana, Malachi Jones and Isaiah Eppes — combined for 203 of their team’s 241 receptions in 2022. None of them were targeted fewer than 47.6% of the time at 10 yards or deeper. Two of them were targeted that deep at least 55% of the time and Santana was targeted that deep nearly a third of the time, at 62.8%.

Montgomery also said he thinks Auburn already has weapons among its personnel.

It’s easy to point to Auburn’s transfer haul and see the big-bodied receivers, with 6-foot-6 Cincinnati transfer Nick Mardner and FIU transfer Rivaldo Fairweather, a tight end who caught 28 passes last season. But the program also has returners who correlate. Ja’Varrius Johnson and Koy Moore, Auburn’s top two receivers last season, were targeted more than half the time at 10 yards or deeper. The program also returns 6-foot-3 sophomore Camden Brown and 6-foot-5 tight end-turned-receiver Landen King, both of whom saw the field for only a fraction of the year.

While that’s just one aspect of the complex tapestry that can be an offensive scheme, neither Montomgery or Freeze seem more worried about hammering out details than nailing down big-picture concepts. And both appeared to be most worried about what will work best for this Auburn team.

“I think we all, as an offensive staff, have great ideas,” Montgomery said. “Everybody’s got ways they’ve done things and been successful doing. I think everybody kinda checked their egos at the door. We came together. Let’s make the best offense for Auburn football. I think that’s what the mindset is in our rooms.”