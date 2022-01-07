How Wendell Green Jr.’s basketball journey started in Detroit and led him to Auburn

Wendell Green Sr. has a story about his son, Auburn point guard Wendell Green Jr., from his childhood that the elder Green swears is true.
Wendell Sr. was coaching a 4-year-old Wendell Jr. in rec league basketball in Detroit, and Dad had decided to move his son up to play with the 5- and 6-year-olds. The increased competition for Wendell Jr. was evident: Wendell Sr. recalled that in about 11 games of action, Wendell Jr. might have gotten two shot attempts.
Wendell Jr. was still just a young kid learning the game, but his lack of success wasn’t lost on him. Rather than cry or complain about the situation, he asked his father for guidance.
“He said, 'What do I need to do?' I said, 'You've got to go keep practicing and working,'” Wendell Sr. said. “That whole summer, he came and practiced every day for at least three or four hours outside. Then he came back that next season at 5 years old and averaged like 15 points. I mean, he was a completely different player within a year.”
Wendell Green Jr.’s competitive nature was on display from the time he started playing basketball, and it’s only become more evident as he’s gone forward in the sport.
Green became a prep basketball star at Detroit Country Day by earning all-state honors as a freshman and sophomore before transferring to La Lumiere School, something of a basketball factory in La Porte, Indiana. His outstanding performances while playing across the country led to a scholarship at Eastern Kentucky, where he excelled during the 2020-21 season before betting on himself and entering the transfer portal.
Green’s decision to once again aim high led him to Auburn, where he’s quickly become one of the Tigers’ consistent playmakers. Entering Auburn’s game against Florida on Saturday, the 5-foot-11 Green has scored in double figures in six straight games while flourishing as the team’s backup point guard.
Green’s persistence has carried him all across the nation since he was a kid, and it’s helped him prove he belongs on basketball stages that continue to get bigger and bigger. These performances have been part of Green’s lifelong aspiration of playing in the NBA, a dream those who know him best believe he will ultimately fulfill.
“He has a drive to win and to compete with an edge that is a confidence, not an arrogance,” said Mark Bray, Green’s coach at Detroit Country Day. “He doesn't think he's owed anything to start or to get accolades. He knows he can win and he wants to compete.”
A prep phenom
Green was all about basketball as a kid, and between middle school and playing travel AAU basketball for his father he recognized this was the life path he wanted.
With that path, however, came sacrifices, including one requested by his father before Green’s eighth-grade year of basketball. While the younger Green was excelling on the middle school court, his father encouraged him to not play as an eighth grader and instead train in anticipation of his freshman year at Detroit Country Day.
Green was hesitant at first but eventually relented to the wishes of his father. Before too long, it was apparent that Dad knew best.
Green hit the ground running by his ninth-grade year and quickly became the best player for the Yellowjackets on his way to earning All-State recognition for the 2016-17 season. According to his father, Green joined Chris Webber and Shane Battier as the only freshmen at Detroit Country Day to ever earn All-State honors.
Green followed that up with a stellar sophomore season during which he averaged 19.5 points, eight assists and seven rebounds and helped Detroit Country Day win 17 games.
Bray pointed to Green’s basketball IQ and innate ability to make plays despite his smaller stature as crucial in what he’s accomplished. Greater than that, Bray explained, was Green’s desire to perfect his craft.
Bray recalled going on vacation and hearing how Green became friendly with the team’s freshman or junior varsity coach, who could let Green into the gym; as well as the school’s security guards, who could let him into the weight room.
“It was that type of work ethic where it was almost like a persistence of work ethic — not just that he's at every practice and every workout, but he was creating another level of schedules, preparation and improvement of his game,” Bray said.
Leaving for La Lumiere
Green’s play early in his high school career landed him on the radar of La Lumiere, and after Wendell Sr. heard positive reviews from Michigan basketball player Jordan Poole he and the family checked out the boarding school after a mini-vacation to Chicago.
Before long, an opportunity presented itself for Green to go to La Lumiere for his junior year. Green was again hesitant to pull such an unorthodox move; his father was again insistent that he take advantage of the situation.
Once again, Wendell Sr.’s wisdom proved worthwhile.
Green thrived at La Lumiere as a junior and senior and got the opportunity to play against future NBA players such as Cade Cunningham and Cole Anthony in national tournaments. Green and the Lakers put together an incredible 2018-19 season during which they went 38-1 and played in the Geico high school national title game.
Green’s decision to transfer for his final two years of high school exposed him to some of the country’s top basketball players. While those experiences were worthwhile, his father pointed to the growing his son did off the court as equally important.
Green was on his own at La Lumiere, and while there he learned how to approach the game from upperclassmen Isaiah Stewart – who now plays for the New York Knicks – and Keion Brooks – who now plays at Kentucky.
Whether it was getting up at 5:30 a.m. to run or lift or shutting down their social media for a playoff stretch, the older players showed Green the focus required to excel when you share the court with top-tier basketball talent.
‘A special one’
Green stayed busy through his high school career as he weighed his options at the next level.
Luckily for him, a camp in Illinois set Green up to find his new home.
Green participated in an NCAA-certified event in Illinois attended by Eastern Kentucky head coach AW Hamilton and assistant Mike Allen. Hamilton was struck by Green’s play almost immediately; when he found out the Colonels had a legitimate chance to sign him, he nearly fell in the floor.
“Confidence, swag, competitive, winner, tough, gritty, shot maker, fearless. I saw all of that in him,” Hamilton said. “Those are the types of guys we want at Eastern Kentucky.”
Green joined Eastern Kentucky as a freshman for the 2020-21 season. He provided an instant impact for the Colonels by helping them overcome the loss of Jomaru Brown, their leading scorer the previous year, by averaging 15.8 points, 5.0 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game.
Hamilton took a hands-off approach with Green, who struggled with his shot early in the season before settling in and showing out in several big moments.
Hamilton remembered a stretch of seven straight road games during which Green excelled. The run included Green banking in a deep 3-pointer to force overtime against Jacksonville State; dropping 25 points and nine assists two days later against Austin Peay; and producing 24 two days after that against Murray State.
After a freshman season during which Eastern Kentucky won 22 games, Green decided to transfer. While Hamilton speaks fondly of his former player today, he admitted Green leaving was hard on everyone.
“He's a special one. I love him to death and am proud of him,” Hamilton said. “I cried like a baby when he left. He was in my office. He cried, I cried, my staff cried. It was a tough day for us but an exciting day for him.”
The finisher
Green’s entry into the transfer portal proved fruitful immediately, as Wendell Sr. recalled getting about 10 phone calls in the 15 minutes after his name was submitted. The father-son duo quickly concentrated on Power 5 options, and while teams such as Indiana, Marquette and Oregon State were in the mix, another school farther South got their attention.
Wendell Sr. talked early on with Auburn assistant Steven Pearl, who had watched Green during the Ohio Valley Conference’s tournament and was impressed by how the freshman played. Pearl relayed his review to head coach Bruce Pearl, who had come across the Greens while watching future Auburn point guard Sharife Cooper.
“A couple years ago I was out in West Virginia to see Sharife, and I was watching La Lumiere play someone really good,” Bruce Pearl said in May. “I called Steven like, ‘There’s this little kid from La Lumiere, and he’s out there killing it. Who is this guy?’ And Steven hits me back and says, ‘Well, that’s Wendell Green. He’s probably ranked as a mid-major player.’ Well I said, ‘He ain’t playing like a mid-major player right now.’”
Auburn wasn’t an option for Green then with Cooper joining the fold, but Cooper’s decision to leave for the NBA last offseason meant the Tigers needed a point guard. That immediate need was made clear, and come April 9 Green announced he was joining the fold.
Green’s been thrown a curveball or two in his first season with the Tigers, but he’s taken them in stride. He’s only started in three of the Tigers’ 14 games but has made the most of his sixth-man role; prior to Saturday’s action, he stood first on the team in assists (65), second in points per game (12.7) and third in rebounds (48).
“He’s handled the change in the rotation. Rather than starting games, he's finishing games,” Pearl said after Tuesday’s win over South Carolina. “I think he'd rather be out there at the end than the beginning.”
Green’s pursuit of playing high-level basketball has taken him from Michigan to Indiana to Kentucky and now to Alabama over the last few years.
With the opportunity to help a championship-caliber team have a special season now in front of him, the sophomore aspires to do nothing short of capitalize on the moment.
“I'm just more locked in right now, just trying to stay consistent,” Green said after dropping 22 points, five rebounds and five assists against the Gamecocks. “That's one of my goals this year, coming into the year, was just consistency — not having 20 one night and low numbers the next night. Just finding my teammates. I just want to be consistent, and that's what I'm trying to do.”