How Wendell Green Jr.’s basketball journey started in Detroit and led him to Auburn

Wendell Green Sr. has a story about his son, Auburn point guard Wendell Green Jr., from his childhood that the elder Green swears is true.

Wendell Sr. was coaching a 4-year-old Wendell Jr. in rec league basketball in Detroit, and Dad had decided to move his son up to play with the 5- and 6-year-olds. The increased competition for Wendell Jr. was evident: Wendell Sr. recalled that in about 11 games of action, Wendell Jr. might have gotten two shot attempts.

Wendell Jr. was still just a young kid learning the game, but his lack of success wasn’t lost on him. Rather than cry or complain about the situation, he asked his father for guidance.

“He said, 'What do I need to do?' I said, 'You've got to go keep practicing and working,'” Wendell Sr. said. “That whole summer, he came and practiced every day for at least three or four hours outside. Then he came back that next season at 5 years old and averaged like 15 points. I mean, he was a completely different player within a year.”

Wendell Green Jr.’s competitive nature was on display from the time he started playing basketball, and it’s only become more evident as he’s gone forward in the sport.