How will 'Name, Image and Likeness' affect Auburn? Former player and business owner lays out opportunities

While much of the talk around NIL change nationally has focused on how future top draft picks will be able to sign top-dollar deals, Ledbetter sees positive effects coming on a smaller, local level, for small business and for athletes beloved locally.

Ledbetter knows local: He is from Auburn and he kicked at Auburn High School before moving on to Auburn University, and he sees value in a college town’s hometown heroes, even if those players aren’t high-profile pro prospects.

“Every single market that we’re trying to get into, the majority of the people are Auburn fans and Auburn fans run deep,” Ledbetter said. “So, for us, marketing-wise, we use the social media aspect a lot. So, say people just see ‘Led.Co’ on these athletes, or they hear about it on their social media platform, it’s just going to be huge marketing for us.”

Drew Butler, who punted at the University of Georgia, agreed that there are probably more NIL opportunities out there for small businesses and everyman players than people realize.

“I think the volume of the deals done at a hyper-local and regional level will be tremendous,” Butler said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}