How will the NCAA’s transfer rule changes affect Auburn Tigers athletics?

The NCAA Division I Council’s decision to create a one-time transfer exemption has immediately created a ripple effect across the country, and Auburn is most certainly included.
The decision to allow athletes in football, men’s and women’s basketball, baseball and men’s ice hockey to be immediately eligible to play after transferring schools will affect the Tigers’ athletic programs for years to come, but the impact is immediately felt with the men’s basketball team.
Auburn saw plenty of roster turnover after the 2020-21 season, but now the Tigers know some of their big offseason additions will be set to play in 2021-22. This list includes forward Walker Kessler from North Carolina, point guard Wendell Green Jr. from Eastern Kentucky and point guard Zep Jasper from College of Charleston.
Conversely, the players who left Bruce Pearl’s team will be set to play with their new teams immediately. This list includes point guard Tyrell Jones and forward Javon Franklin at South Alabama, shooting guard Justin Powell at Tennessee and shooting guard Jamal Johnson at UAB.
The transfer changes don’t immediately impact the Auburn football team, though that could still change in the weeks and months to come.
The Tigers have only added one FBS transfer in former Northwestern defensive end Eku Leota, but he plans to join Auburn after graduating from Northwestern and would have already been eligible to play. Auburn could still add players from the transfer portal before the fall arrives, and those players would be set to play immediately.
Several former Auburn football players will benefit considerably from the rule change. This includes Florida State running back DJ Williams, Michigan State running back Harold Joiner, UCF running back Mark-Antony Richards, USF defensive back Matthew Hill, Florida Atlantic offensive lineman Kamaar Bell, SMU offensive lineman Justin Osborne and Purdue linebacker OC Brothers.
A few other former Tigers were already set to play for their new teams. Florida defensive lineman Daquan Newkirk and UCF defensive lineman Big Kat Bryant were already eligible thanks to graduating from Auburn. Eastern Kentucky quarterback Cord Sandberg and Jackson State defensive tackle Coynis Miller were already eligible thanks to moving from the FBS level to the FCS.
There’s been little change to the Auburn women’s basketball roster since Johnnie Harris was named head coach on April 3, but the new transfer exemption open the door for Harris and her staff to rebuild the Tigers’ roster. Harris could in theory target players such as sophomore forward Elyssa Coleman, who played for Harris at Texas, and have them play significant roles in her first season as head coach.
While we now know players will be able to change teams once in their careers without penalty, there are still some lingering questions the council must answer.
Per the Associated Press, the deadline dates for athletes to notify their schools about their intentions to transfer are still being ironed out. Dates under consideration are May 1 for fall and winter sport athletes and July 1 for spring sports.