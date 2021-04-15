How will the NCAA’s transfer rule changes affect Auburn Tigers athletics?

The NCAA Division I Council’s decision to create a one-time transfer exemption has immediately created a ripple effect across the country, and Auburn is most certainly included.

The decision to allow athletes in football, men’s and women’s basketball, baseball and men’s ice hockey to be immediately eligible to play after transferring schools will affect the Tigers’ athletic programs for years to come, but the impact is immediately felt with the men’s basketball team.

Auburn saw plenty of roster turnover after the 2020-21 season, but now the Tigers know some of their big offseason additions will be set to play in 2021-22. This list includes forward Walker Kessler from North Carolina, point guard Wendell Green Jr. from Eastern Kentucky and point guard Zep Jasper from College of Charleston.

Conversely, the players who left Bruce Pearl’s team will be set to play with their new teams immediately. This list includes point guard Tyrell Jones and forward Javon Franklin at South Alabama, shooting guard Justin Powell at Tennessee and shooting guard Jamal Johnson at UAB.

The transfer changes don’t immediately impact the Auburn football team, though that could still change in the weeks and months to come.

