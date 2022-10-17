‘Huge prospect’: Auburn gymnastics gets commitment from U.S. worlds team contender Marissa Neal

Auburn gymnastics has landed another “huge” commitment from a top talent.

Marissa Neal, who will be competing this weekend for a spot on the U.S. national team at the 2022 world championships, announced on Monday that she’s committed to compete in college at Auburn.

“She’s definitely a big deal,” said gymnastics recruiting analyst Rebecca Scally of College Gym News. “She is somebody that Auburn should be very excited to have.”

Neal herself called her commitment “a dream come true” in her announcement Monday on Instagram.

Neal stands among the elite of the elite, entering Saturday’s USA Gymnastics world team camp as one of 11 gymnasts vying for spots on the national team at this year’s world championships — competing alongside superstars in the sport like Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles and Leanne Wong.

Neal is rated as a four-star prospect by College Gym News.

“I am so excited to announce that I have verbally committed to Auburn University on a full ride athletic scholarship!” Neal said in her announcement. “I want to thank my coaches, teammates, and family for the endless amount of love and support. I can’t wait to join such a special team! War Eagle!”

Neal is part of the signing class of 2024 and joins an already stacked 2024 recruiting class at Auburn, also highlighted by U.S. national team member Katelyn Jong. Jong will also be competing at the worlds camp in Houston this weekend.

In the years with no Olympics, the World Gymnastics Championships is the top event in the sport. This year’s worlds opens Oct. 29 in Liverpool in the United Kingdom, and will see five gymnasts from Team USA competing for gold. That USA lineup will be decided this weekend in Houston. Outside the handful of top talents like Suni Lee taking the event off, the world championships will feature the sport’s best stars competing at the highest level. Carey and Chiles won medals alongside Lee as part of Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics.

And for Auburn, Neal is just one step away from becoming the fourth Tiger to be part of the U.S. national team, behind sophomore Lee, freshman Olivia Greaves and her 2024 classmate Jong.

“This year has been a massive, massive breakout for her,” Scally said. Scally pointed to Neal’s performance at the U.S. Classic in July in Salt Lake City. Neal was third in the all-around for much of the meet behind only Wong and another big name Shilese Jones, before Neal ultimately finished fourth in the all-around. She took silver on the medal stand on balance beam.

Jones is a five-star committed to Florida. Considering Wong signed with Florida as part of the class of 2021 and third-place finisher Katelyn Rosen signed with UCLA as part of the 2023 signing class, Jones and Auburn’s Neal were the top two finishers in the all-around at the U.S. Classic who are part of the class of 2024.

“You watch those routines and she is sharp,” Scally raved. “She really is a huge prospect.”

CGN rated Auburn’s 2024 class as the fourth best in the country in its latest team rankings.

The class includes both Neal and Jong and five-star prospect Olivia Ahern, plus four-star Sophia Bell and three-star Anna Flynn Cashion.

Women’s camp competition begins at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, and continues at 4:50 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22. The U.S. team for worlds will be named following the competition Saturday. The competition will be streamed on FlipNow.TV.

Neal is from Blue Springs, Mo., and her current gym is GAGE — Great American Gymnastics Express. In addition to her breakout performance at the U.S. Classic this year, she finished second in the all-around at the American Classic in early July in Katy, Texas, winning bars.

“I think she’s a very pretty gymnast,” Scally said of Neal. “I think, compared to Suni she doesn’t have a ton of difficulty, but she has enough to make some really interesting college routines. She’s going to do that kind of Suni, Liv Greaves class of gymnastics, where her toe point is great, her lines are great — but she’s capable on the leg events as well. She can do any pass. She can do a 10.0 vault.

“There’s really nowhere that I think she can’t contribute as a Tiger.”