NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Despite any recent on-field woes, Auburn’s head football coach sees the program at the top of the Southeastern Conference.

Hugh Freeze, who became Auburn’s coach in November, said he sees the program in the “upper echelon” of the conference during his time on the main stage at SEC Media Days on Tuesday.

“There’s no reason (we’re not),” Freeze said. “We have the facilities. We have the support. We have the administration. You’re in an area that football is important, and you’re in an area that you can recruit to.”

While Freeze was speaking in terms of now, his views on Auburn’s standing line up with the program’s success historically. Not only is it one of the 10 original members of the league that’s still in the conference, it’s also one of the eight members all-time to have a winning percentage above .600 overall and above .500 in conference play.

Recent history hasn’t been so kind to Auburn, however. The program sits at 17-19 in the past three seasons, and 11-15 in SEC play. The turmoil of Bryan Harsin’s two-season tenure also saw the program record back-to-back losing seasons for the first time since the 1990s.

Harsin’s firing left whoever replaced him, ultimately Freeze, with a gap to close in terms of where the program is and where it’s been. That was something Freeze also harped on Tuesday, hitting on a message he’s laid out more than once early in his tenure.

“I do think that the ‘24 and ‘25 recruiting cycle will tell a large portion of the story of my tenure there,” Freeze said. “I believe that. Maybe ‘26 we might get three cycles, but we’ve got to start closing the gap on the elite programs in this conference. And when you add Texas and Oklahoma, that only increases the competition, also.

“There’s a lot of good players. They all can’t go to the same school. Obviously the transfer portal world adds another dynamic to it, how good you are at holding on to the ones you do have in your room and then attracting ones that can go in and fill some holes for you? Hopefully we can be very good at that, at creating a culture where our kids want to be at Auburn and want to stay at Auburn.”

The significance of those two recruiting classes are something Freeze first noted in a story from ESPN’s Heather Dinich in May, saying “If we’re not in that top-10 range, they’ll probably be firing me in Year [Four] or Year [Five].”

An emphasis on recruiting has been placed early and often since Freeze’s arrival. His 2023 class came in at No. 19 nationally in 247Sports’ rankings, which No. 8 in the SEC. Auburn’s ’24 class is currently No. 14 among 16 teams in the SEC based on 247’s rankings and No. 38 nationally. However, Auburn’s 11-player contingent of commitments for ’24 is ranked No. 9 nationally based on average recruit rating.