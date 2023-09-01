Auburn football will make some mild history this weekend, as its matchup with UMass will be a program-first.

The Tigers and Minutemen have never squared off in either’s history, but they’ll change that fact at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the confines of Jordan-Hare Stadium. While the programs are strangers, there is one man who’ll be on Auburn’s sideline and has a good bit of history with the opponent: Hugh Freeze.

Freeze coached against UMass every year of his four-season tenure at Liberty, and he rarely had any issue against the Minutemen. He went 4-0 against them, with his Liberty teams scoring 40-plus points on every occasion.

Ultimately, Freeze's teams out-scored UMass 212-87, won by an average of 31.3 points, and gave up fewer than 20 points twice. The closest a game ever got was last fall, when the Flames beat UMass 42-24, and did so against a new head coach for the Minutemen.

“I saw drastic improvement under Coach (Don) Brown,” Freeze said. “I have great respect for him. I think he's one of the best defensive play-callers in the country. … So now I think they've added 27 transfers, most from Power Five schools. I thought they looked quite different (against New Mexico State).”

After going 1-11 last fall, UMass has already matched its win total from a season ago by defeating the Aggies 41-30 on Aug. 26, in Brown’s second year of his second stint with the Minutemen. A defensive coordinator at four different Power Five stops (including Michigan) between head coaching tenures, he pulled in 15 Power Five transfers this offseason.

“I think defensively they play as hard as any team in the country,” Freeze said. “And you combine that with Coach Brown's system, which is very chaotic and very hard to identify for your offensive front at times, they will create negative plays with that. That was a big challenge for us last year when we played them up at UMass. They created a lot of negative plays against us. We managed to score enough points to win the game, but it was a challenge.”

While UMass logged 11 tackles for loss against Liberty last season, the teams broke even in the turnover battle. The Minutemen actually leaped out to the first lead, but the Flames eventually retook it in the second quarter, and they held UMass scoreless for more than a quarter.

Of those differences Freeze noted, though — particularly from the transfer portal — the biggest standout is former Clemson quarterback Taisun Phommachanh. He got the start against New Mexico State and threw for 192 yards, which would’ve been the third-highest total of any UMass game last season.

“We're really comfortable with him,” Brown said of Phommachanh this week. “Coach Casula (offensive coordinator) has done a good job preparing him. And I think that bared out.”

There’s little reason to believe that Auburn will lose, and most of that comes from UMass’ history. It hasn’t beaten multiple FBS opponents in a season since 2018, and it hasn’t beaten a Power Five squad in the past decade. Still, Freeze isn’t overlooking this matchup, and from the sound of it, he won’t be shocked if challenges arise.

“We've got our hands full,” Freeze said. “I believe that. It will not be an easy opener.”