HUNTSVILLE — As Auburn football continues its search for a starting quarterback, first-year coach Hugh Freeze said that he could see the Tigers’ three-man competition continuing into the regular season.

“Truthfully, I could see us playing a few of them early in the season,” Freeze said at an AMBUSH event in Huntsville on Thursday. “I truthfully don't think you ever have the greatest judge in practice.”

Neither Auburn nor Freeze is a stranger to the scenario. Last season, former coach Bryan Harsin named TJ Finley his starting quarterback for Auburn’s season-opener against FCS Mercer, but both Finley and Robby Ashford saw time against the Bears. That was also the case against San Jose State and Penn State in the two weeks following.

At Ole Miss, Freeze played three different quarterbacks — Chad Kelly, Devante Kincade and Ryan Buchanan — in the Rebels’ first two games of the year before he landed on Kelly as his starter.

“I didn't know (Liberty quarterback) Malik Willis was going to be what he was until we started playing games,” Freeze said. “And I said, 'OK, we've got something.' (Ole Miss quarterback) Bo Wallace was the worst practice quarterback that I ever had at Ole Miss, and the guy turned (out to be) maybe the most important recruit I had in the first year. He takes us to a bowl game in Year One and beats Alabama.

“So, I'm not sure that, in our current state if it remains the way it is, that we don't have some game reps for several of them to kind of see."

There is always the reality, however, that Auburn’s quarterback situation doesn’t remain the way it is. The Tigers are guaranteed to add at least one scholarship quarterback to the room, as 2023 signee Hank Brown will join the program this summer. But Freeze has been open and public about the fact that he’s not discounting the addition of a quarterback from the transfer portal.

“We are open to any position that'll help us improve our team, as long as they fit within the culture,” Freeze said following Auburn’s A-Day game April 8. “That includes the quarterback room. … Do I think we can win some games with what we have? Yes. I do. But, you know, I don't want to ever be put in a box where I say something and I do the opposite. I don't know the answer. I don't know if we are. I know that I would be open to it."

As it stands, Auburn’s three-man battle for the starting job is between Robby Ashford, TJ Finley and Holden Geriner. While Finley started last season at QB1, he only played in three games before being sidelined with an injury. He eventually left the program for a hiatus after Harsin’s Oct. 31 firing.

Ashford took over in Finley’s place, playing in 12 games last season. He threw for 1,613 yards while completing less than half his pass attempts and throwing seven touchdowns to seven interceptions. He had a knack for using his legs, rushing for 710 yards and seven touchdowns on more than 100 attempts.

Geriner logged a handful of snaps against Missouri as a true freshman last season. He did not attempt a pass.