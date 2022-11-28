Hugh Freeze bringing propensity for quarterbacks, potent passing offense to Auburn

Robby Ashford was one of the first Auburn players to make his support for Hugh Freeze known Monday.

Before Freeze’s hire had even been officially announced, Ashford took to Twitter.

“Let’s get to work,” Ashford said in a tweet. “We’ve got unfinished business to handle.”

Any desire for the Auburn quarterback to hit the field or learn the playbook of his new head coach is well-warranted. Freeze arrives on the Plains with a consistently proven high-flying offense that’s bound to make Ashford or any other Auburn quarterback its star.

In 10 seasons as an FBS head coach, Freeze’s offenses have relied on the pass for more than half of their total yardage in nine of them. The lone exception was Liberty’s 2020 season, in which quarterback Malik Willis was the team’s leading rusher.

Freeze’s three FBS tenures — Liberty, Ole Miss and Arkansas State — have all seen his offense log top-30 finishes in terms of total pass yards during his time. At Ole Miss and A-State, both marks were top 15 nationally, at No. 13 and No. 15, respectively. In four years at Liberty, the Flames’ 12,261 pass yards were 12th-most of any FBS squad from 2019 to 2022.

The efficiency of those passing offenses hasn’t been exceptional. Since 2011, Freeze’s team completion percentages have declined. His Arkansas State squad posted his career best at 65.2%, good for No. 22 nationally that year. His Ole Miss program had a 62.4% percentage during his tenure, still a top-25 total in that span. At Liberty, the percentage dipped to 58.9%, tied for No. 92 in the FBS.

What’s continued improving is the potency, so to speak, as Freeze’s offense have come to rely on the air for more points deeper into his career.

In his lone year in Jonesboro, Ark., Freeze’s Red Wolves threw 21 passing touchdowns, tied for the 49th-most nationally. In Oxford, the Rebels threw 134 touchdowns in five seasons, tied for No. 23 in the FBS during his tenure. Liberty threw 106 in three seasons, tied for the 18th-most in the FBS.

There’s still a lot to flesh out with where Freeze may go for his signal caller. He’s yet to make any moves on his staff, too. But regardless of who calls play or who throws the passes, it’s clear they’ll play a significant part in Freeze’s on-field vision.