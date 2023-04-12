Following Auburn’s 280-yard rushing output in a 24-24 A-Day tie, coach Hugh Freeze noted that, at first glance, it looks like the Tigers will be able to run the ball fairly well.

Part of that, he said, comes from an improved front line that he’s carrying a bit of hope for heading into the remainder of the offseason.

“I'm cautiously optimistic that we're going to have a decent offensive line,” Freeze said Saturday. “In this league, you can have a decent one and still look bad at times because the defensive lines are so talented. But there's no question in my mind we've made improvements from last year to this year. I thought today was just another step forward in that.”

The tone is a warm welcome for Auburn fans who have become accustomed to a front line that struggled in recent seasons. Last year’s bunch was one of the most experienced groups on Auburn’s roster, with 11 of the 18 linemen rostered as upperclassmen, and eight of those 11 being seniors.

But with eight departures, six of which were seniors, Freeze and his staff made quick work to retool the unit with skill and experience. Auburns’ 2023 signing class inked five freshmen offensive line prospects, four of which were early enrollees this spring. It added another three FBS transfers to the position group through the transfer portal, giving the group much-needed maturity.

The Tigers had lost eight players, including medically retired Nick Brahms, following last season due to eligibility or transfer departures. That eight-man bunch had logged 10,729 combined career snaps. The Tulsa transfer Dillion Wade, Western Kentucky transfer Gunner Britton and East Carolina transfer Avery Jones have logged 4,737, about 44.2% of what last year’s departures amassed in their careers.

“I feel really excited about it,” Jones said. “The whole group feels excited about the season coming up. We all feel like we’re on the same page and stuff. We’re all making calls and working together. As an O-Line, you’ve got to be on the same page to be successful. So I think that’s what this whole spring was about, just getting comfortable with each other.”

Jones transferred to Auburn after three years at East Carolina, where he carved out a role as the Pirates’ starting center. He brought the most career snaps of any transfer offensive lineman, accounting for 2,301 plays.

But the unit still has four new freshmen and one junior college product, some of which appear to be likely contributors in Year One. Namely, Connor Lew.

“I think once he gets some weight on him and takes that next step in the weight room and stuff, he's going to be a dog, man,” senior lineman Kam Stutts said. “He's going to be one of the best offensive lineman I've seen come through here. He reminds me of Braden Smith. I think that's a good comparison.”

The Tigers also have Izavion Miller, who committed to offensive line coach Jake Thornton at Ole Miss, but quickly flipped to Auburn when Thornton made the move.

Regardless of talent or experience, Jones gave the insight that, through the first round of offseason practices, the position group is one that’s built a great deal of camaraderie quickly.

“Day in and day out, we’re together,” Jones said. “If we’re not practicing, we’re working out, we’re hanging out. We’re watching film. Guys are cracking jokes. It wasn’t hard to build that type of relationship with the guys and start gelling.”