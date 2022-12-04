Hugh Freeze eager to accept challenge against Nick Saban, Alabama

As Auburn’s head football coach, the biggest matchup Hugh Freeze and his team will have year in and year out is the Iron Bowl. Freeze said Tuesday that he wouldn’t have taken the job “if you’re not built to want” that annual matchup.

“I welcome that,” Freeze said, “I want it. I want to be in that arena.”

Considering Freeze’s history against Alabama, the hunger for an Iron Bowl matchup with Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide is understandable. With Freeze’s hiring Monday, he automatically became the Southeastern Conference’s winningest active coach in matchups against Saban.

When Freeze was at Ole Miss, he and Saban squared off five times, and Freeze’s Rebels went 2-3 against the Tide.

The first win came in 2014, a 23-17 victory for then-No. 11 Ole Miss over then-No. 3 Alabama. The second was the following year, a then-No. 15 Ole Miss squad downing then-No. 2 Alabama 43-37 in Tuscaloosa.

“We certainly think we’re at a point now where it’s not a shock,” Freeze said following the win in 2015. “I still say it would be an upset in most people’s eyes to do it here. I don’t think it surprises the people in our locker room.”

Alabama leads the all-time series with Auburn 49-37-1, and it has won the past three matchups. Auburn has only won twice in the past six showdowns, and the last time it won in Tuscaloosa was 12 years ago. At that time, Freeze was the offensive coordinator at Arkansas State.

“I have a great respect for Nick (Saban),” Freeze said. “He and Ms. Terry have been really good friends to us, too, but I hope they’re a little nervous today.”