As of Friday, Hugh Freeze had his mind made up on the next steps for Auburn’s quarterback battle. But Saturday’s scrimmage, the first of fall camp, changed that.

“After today, I need to watch the film before I say (what’s next),” Freeze said.

The scrimmage, which was closed to media, gave Freeze and his staff its first significant checkpoint in the three-man battle between Michigan State transfer Payton Thorne, incumbent starter Robby Ashford and true sophomore Holden Geriner for Auburn’s starting quarterback spot.

The goal, Freeze said at SEC Media Days in July, was to trim the competition to two passers 10 days into camp, and with Sunday marking the 10th day of Auburn’s, an update appears imminent, though Freeze didn’t show his hand post-scrimmage.

“Take care of the ball and play within the offense and take what you should take on a given play,” Freeze said of what he looked for in the scrimmage. “That the ball goes in the right spot, hopefully it's accurate when we do throw it. But accuracy, you know, hopefully will come. We got to take care of the ball. We have to be playing in the right space on given the plays in our offense. I thought all three did that fairly well today.”

Both Ashford and Geriner threw a touchdown pass, Freeze said, and Thorne didn’t, though Freeze said the former Spartan had two scores waived off by officials as incompletions.

“They all did not turn the ball over,” Freeze said. “That's priority No. 1 in offensive football. So that was good. Obviously, defensively we need to go get it. But I thought all three looked good at times today.”

In advance of camp, Freeze said he, offensive coordinator Philip Montgomery and assistant Kent Austin planned to reassess Auburn’s three-man quarterback rotation five practices into camp. All three continued to get even reps through the first full week of camp, following the fifth practice.

Freeze said he wanted to “create pressure and adverse situations, and see how they respond” with his quarterbacks Aug. 3.

“Are they evaluating the coverages correctly?” Freeze said. “Is the ball going to the right spot? Is the decision to stay with the run or get into the RPO pass off of that? All of those things will be evaluated. And who does the team really rally around the most?”