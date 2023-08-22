In the handful of days since announcing Auburn’s starting quarterback, Hugh Freeze has had as outspoken a message for his second-string quarterback as he’s had for his starter.

The Auburn head coach stated it more than once when announcing his decision Thursday, and he echoed it again following the Tigers’ second fall camp scrimmage Saturday.

“Robby (Ashford), if we handles things the right way,” Freeze said, “he has to get on that field some. He's just different.”

Auburn’s quarterback battle seemingly came down to Thorne and Ashford, and Freeze clarified that Thursday by saying that Ashford will primarily work with second-stringers. Early indications, however, are that Ashford isn’t sitting comfortably at his current post.

“He's probably had his best three practices the last three practices,” Freeze said Thursday. “I'm really proud of him, and he's going to push Payton. If he continues to play like this, Payton's going to have to play really well. I love the competition, and I think that's the only way you get better at this level.”

In Saturday’s scrimmage, Freeze said Ashford was 8 for 15 passing and threw two touchdowns. His throwing ability is something he’s worked on for much of the offseason, and offensive coordinator Philip Montgomery said early in camp that it’s where Ashford has improved most.

“He’s hit a good sum of deep balls,” Montgomery said Aug. 7. “He’s been a little more consistent on his underneath stuff. And that’s an area where he wants to improve.”

Ashford, who Freeze called the “most freakish athlete” he’s ever coached at quarterback, started nine games for Auburn last season. He ended the season with 2,323 all-purpose yards and flourished on the ground, averaging 4.6 yards per carry and scoring seven touchdowns.

His passing numbers ultimately were inconsistent. He tossed as many interceptions as touchdowns and completed fewer than 50% of his passes. But should Ashford improve on where he left off last season, it’s clear how Freeze feels about him.

“I believe with all my heart Robby Ashford gives us an absolute better chance to win the game if he accepts this news and continues to work and develops himself,” Freeze said. “He will always have a package (with us). If he handles all of this the right way, he will always have a package because he has an element to us that’s just a little different.”