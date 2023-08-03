While Jarquez Hunter missed the first practice of the fall, Hugh Freeze said prior to practice that he’s excited for what the position group has to offer.

“I loved our running back room in spring and I’m excited about adding (Jeremiah) Cobb and (Brian) Battie,” Freeze said. “I think we have good players here. I think Damari (Alston) has been one of the best leaders on our team this entire summer and spring.”

Auburn made multiple splashes in landing Battie and Cobb, with the former being an All-American transfer and the other a blue-chip prospect from within the state. But should the program be without Hunter heading into the season next month, Alston is likely next in line.

A true sophomore from Atlanta, Alston played in 12 games last season. He generated 85 yards on only 14 carries, which was good for 6.1 yards per attempt. He signed with Auburn’s 2022 class and was listed as a four-star prospect by Rivals and 247Sports’ composite rankings. At Woodward Academy, Alston set career records for both rushing yards (4,195) and rushing touchdowns (62).

Cobb’s in a similar position to Alston, coming into this season with no college experience but a prolific high school career. In four seasons at Montgomery Catholic, Cobb rushed for 6,567 yards and 75 touchdowns. He also did that while averaging 10.2 yards per carry and catching 46 passes for 1,192 yards and 14 touchdowns.

And the notion of Cobb playing this fall wasn’t something that was shied away from in the spring.

“If Jeremiah Cobb comes in here and he’s the best out there on the field, then he is going to be on the field,” running backs coach Carnell “Cadillac” Williams said in the spring. “You know, I’m a firm believer, my guys know that I am fair. I am fair, but the end of the day, I think, I know with Coach Freeze, Coach (Philip) Montgomery and myself, we’re going to do what’s best for the team. If we feel like a freshman, whoever is the best player out there, then that is what I am a believer in.”

The lone new addition with significant experience is Battie, who Freeze said was limited to start fall camp after undergoing an offseason procedure on his foot.

Battie transferred to Auburn from South Florida after three seasons with the Bulls. In 2021, he garnered consensus All-American status as a return man with 650 kick return yards and three return touchdowns. His 2022 campaign saw a breakout performance as a rusher, though. At 5-foot-8, Battie had his first-ever 1,000-yard rushing season, going for 1,185 yards and eight touchdowns while averaging 6.8 yards per carry.

“He’s dynamic, explosive, a one-cut runner,” Williams said of Battie in the spring. “Like I said before, I know he’s a smaller guy, but you don’t see clean licks on him. He understands leverage, angles. (He’s a) tough kid, will stick his face in the fan, pass block.”

Much like Freeze said Thursday, excited was also something that Williams echoed all the way back in April.

“Look, I am excited about Brian, I am excited about Damari,” Williams said. “Like, I’m truly, truly excited about that room. Like I told them guys, man, we are about to have a lot of fun, man, as long as we can continue to be selfless, continue to move in the same direction, continue to compete, hold each other accountable, man. We’re about to have fun in that room, to be honest with you.”