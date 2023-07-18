NASHVILLE, Tenn. — It should take less than a couple weeks for Auburn to be down to two quarterbacks in its upcoming fall camp position battle, Auburn coach Hugh Freeze said Tuesday at SEC Media Days.

Freeze said sophomore Holden Geriner, Michigan State transfer Payton Thorne and incumbent starter Robby Ashford will take repetitions at the start of fall camp with the goal of that battle being narrowed to two after 10 days.

Auburn’s other scholarship quarterback is freshman Hank Brown, Freeze praised but said he’s be sidelined to start the battle for this year’s starting spot.

“Hank Brown I love,” Freeze said. “He can make every throw, but realistically, you can’t get four kids reps in camp. So probably it’s going to be those other three for the first 10 days, trying to get enough reps to where we get it down to at least two guys and then move from there.”

While Freeze outlined that the trio will compete for the starting spot for 10 days, outside expectation is that it’s a battle to come down to Thorne and Ashford.

Thorne, who transferred to Auburn in May, logged 6,493 career passing yards, along with throwing 49 touchdown passes to 24 interceptions in three seasons with the Spartans. He completed 61% of his passes while averaging 7.5 yards per pass attempt. His most prolific season came as a sophomore, as he played in a career-high 13 games and logged the most passing yards (3,232), passing touchdowns (27) and yards per pass attempt (8.3) that he’s ever had in a single season.

“What I’ve been impressed with is (Thorne’s) attention to detail,” Freeze said. “His desire to learn the systems, to be a leader, to have position group meetings. He definitely has those leadership qualities. One of the first questions he asked me: Could I get someone to get him a picture of everyone that works in the building and their name, because he wants to know their name.

“He’s just got some intrinsic things about him that you really like that I know is going to enhance that room. But like I said, I haven’t coached him a single practice yet. So it would be unfair for me to even act like I knew where everybody stood at. But absolutely love what I’ve seen from him in the leadership world.”

Freeze was also complimentary of Ashford on Tuesday, who started nine games last year being thrust into the starting role in Week Four against Missouri.

“We’ve challenged Robby since I’ve been here to elevate what comes with being the quarterback at Auburn,” Freeze said. “We haven’t been in the competition yet to see how everyone is going to respond. Not just Robby. It’s going to be everyone, how do they handle it? This is life. On great teams, you’re never going to be the only guy that should be competing. Hopefully, he handles it well because I do think Robby Ashford helps us win football games.”