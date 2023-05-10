BIRMINGHAM — Hugh Freeze is no stranger to grabbing passers out of the transfer portal.

He dipped into the portal for a pair of quarterbacks at Ole Miss, grabbing both Bo Wallace and Chad Kelly from the junior college level, and he did it again at Liberty, most notably so with former Auburn quarterback Malik Willis.

Now he’s done it again at Auburn, adding former Michigan State quarterback Payton Throne, who Freeze said is “probably more proven than any I've had before.”

“His leadership, His experience. His toughness. His football IQ,” Freeze said of what he liked about Thorne at Regions Tradition on Wednesday. “I just think he has won football games in a very good conference and I think it elevates that room.

“I've said it's all about competition and again I want to say: I'm excited about Robby (Ashford). I'm excited about Holden Geriner. I look forward to that competition that's going to make us all better if handled the right way. I think it definitely improved us.”

In the scope of Freeze’s past transfer quarterbacks, the experience Thorne brings is unparalleled. Willis, who transferred to Liberty in 2019, had played in 12 games at Auburn and logged 117 snaps. Kelly, who played at Clemson before transferring to East Mississippi Community College, logged time in five games in Death Valley. Wallace, who played at Arkansas State in 2010, didn’t record a snap with the Red Wolves.

Thorne’s résumé is far different from any of those three, as he comes to the Plains with far more college playing experience. He logged 1,826 snaps the past three seasons, 1,668 of which came the past two years as the Spartans’ starter.

“We've had successful quarterbacks,” Freeze said. “I give a lot of that credit to the people who have helped me coach them like (former Ole Miss assistant) Dan Werner and (Auburn assistant) Kent Austin. (Auburn offensive coordinator) Philip Montgomery joins that crew. I think that I've got some of the best quarterback coaches in the country that are with me. I think I have a pretty good feel of how to get a kid ready and what he can do, and then kind of playing to those strengths.”

Thorne’s strengths have been well-realized for two seasons. He generated 6,493 career passing yards while throwing 49 touchdown passes to 24 interceptions at Michigan State. He also completed 61% of his passes while averaging 7.5 yards per pass attempt.

Those strengths stood out when he was thrust into the starting role as a sophomore in 2021, when he recorded the most prolific season of his career. He played in a career-high 13 games that year and logged the most passing yards (3,232), passing touchdowns (27) and yards per pass attempt (8.3) that he’s ever had in a single season.

That season culminated in a top-10 finish for the Spartans, who were ranked No. 9 in the final AP Top 25 poll of the year with a win over No. 12 Pitt in the Peach Bowl.