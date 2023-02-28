Hugh Freeze began his 25th season as a head football coach Monday, and for the first time in a while, he said the start of spring felt quite different.

“Obviously, when you start fall camp, there’s a different level of excitement,” Freeze said. “But, probably, this is one of the Day Ones of spring ball in a long, long time that I felt the sense of that fall camp feeling as we start to build a program here.”

Monday began a 15-practice spring session that will kickstart the Freeze era at Auburn. In the future, Freeze said, he hopes his team will get a bit more downtime in the month of February, but in making transitions between coaching staff, it was something that called for a quick turnaround.

“That’s the schedule that we have,” Freeze said. “I thought we were well-prepared, and I thought practice was smooth. … Obviously, it’s hard for me to judge exactly what was good and what wasn’t — because we were trying to set the tempo of running around — until I see the film. But I was pleased with the effort, for sure.”

According to Freeze, the program’s roster is at full health, and it’ll get three practices in before students leave for spring break on March 4, the last of which will be its first contact practice. Freeze added that the team won’t practice in a scrimmage setting until about March 17. It will, of course, practice in a scrimmage setting for the A-Day game April 8.

The coach added, too, that any sort of position battles won’t pick up until the returns in the fall. At this point, there is no depth chart.

“I don’t care what group you trot out with on the field right now,” Freeze, “I don’t have in my mind that this is a first-team, a second-team, a third-team guy. You’re going to get the reps, and we’re going to rotate different people in with this group that runs out there and grade every single rep of it and kind of figure out where we are after spring.”

Freeze added: “We don’t know what we’re doing yet or how to do it, but they certainly brought a great energy to practice. If we could repeat that for the next 14, we will absolutely get better.”