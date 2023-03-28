A week removed from saying he wished his team’s quarterback play was further along, Auburn coach Hugh Freeze’s comments about the position group Monday were a lot more promising. He also pointed to one particular standout: sophomore Holden Geriner.

“I thought he really, really, really stood out all week with his improvement and his play,” Freeze said of Geriner. “Not that the others didn’t improve also, but I thought he really — his grasp of what we were trying to do, he was impressive last week.”

Geriner, who took reps with Auburn’s first-team offense during Monday’s practice, committed to the program as a four-star prospect in February 2021, when Bryan Harsin was still at the helm. He saw little action, logging nine snaps in the Tigers’ Sept. 24 win against Missouri. He was also announced as the team’s starting quarterback ahead of its Oct. 29 loss to Arkansas, Harsin’s last game with the program, but he did not see the field.

A high-school standout at Benedictine Military Academy in Savannah, Georgia, Geriner was named the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s 2021 4A Offensive Player of the Year while throwing for 3,377 yards and 36 touchdowns to only three interceptions.

While Freeze was complimentary of the sophomore, he also gave his entire quarterback room higher marks, a week removed from saying he believed his staff would have to teach some of the concepts they’re installing a bit differently to their passers.

“We kind of added a few periods of just teaching some of the really base, fundamental things of how the offense should be ran,” Freeze said. “I thought we improved most of the week, particularly Monday and Wednesday.”

All of Auburn’s quarterbacks “took some steps forward,” Freeze said, including its starter for a majority of last season, Robby Ashford, who did so in spite of nursing a sore shoulder.

Freeze said Ashford had his best practice yet since Freeze became the program’s coach Monday, but that Ashford was held out from throwing entirely Wednesday and threw sparingly Friday.

Ashford, who played in 12 games last season, threw for 1,613 yards while completing less than half his pass attempts and throwing seven touchdowns to seven interceptions. He had a knack for using his legs, rushing for 710 yards and seven touchdowns on more than 100 attempts.

The former Oregon quarterback, who threw at Monday’s practice, took third-team reps behind Geriner and TJ Finley.

Freeze reiterated prior to practice that Monday’s rotation, or any rotation this far out from the season, was far from finalized.

“It’s still a competition,” Freeze said. “I think competition just is good for everybody, and how you respond to it is critical. So the more we can create, and we’ll just keep rotating those guys to see kind of how they handle the competition.

“Like I’ve said, it’s going to go into fall camp, and the offseason will play a role in leadership and how the players are responding and rallying around you. That is the most important position that we have, and so it’s going to take time to evaluate it.”