Hugh Freeze’s Auburn recruiting pitch: ‘Come and see’

Hugh Freeze said in his first day on the job that he’s been begging Rich McGlynn, Auburn’s deputy athletics director, to wrap up his team’s schedule.

That’s because Freeze is itching to hit the recruiting trail.

“Our first day out is this weekend, and I’ve got to figure out,” Freeze said. “I haven’t even talked to see where we are with the high schools, but I know it’s one of the better years in the local area, and we’ve got to go make some headway in a hurry.”

Freeze comes to the Plains with a general proclivity for recruiting. The former high school football coach’s past classes at Ole Miss — ones that were recruited by a program that the NCAA eventually leveled 21 infractions against, many of which were in regard to recruiting — all ranked in the top 50 nationally. According to 247Sports, his classes were No. 48, No. 8, No. 15, No. 17, No. 5 throughout his tenure.

At Liberty, Freeze’s classes were No. 133, No. 88, No. 115 and No. 98.

The world of recruiting now is a different one from when Freeze was at Ole Miss, largely with Name, Image and Likeness (NIL), and that’s something Freeze acknowledged Tuesday.

“I think we can turn it fairly fast with the new world we’re in, because I believe with the commitment that’s been shown by our fans, boosters and administration to invest in things like this that matter in recruiting and they matter in the NIL, the On To Victory fund,” Freeze said. “All that matters today.

“Ten years ago, you didn’t have that so the turnaround was a little different. Kids couldn’t leave a school and come to Auburn. They can now. I do think we’ve got to be careful to get the right kids to fight our culture. But at the same time, it’s much easier to add to your roster now than when I was when I took over Ole miss and they haven’t won an SEC game in two years.”

Freeze’s acknowledgement of Alabama’s local talent being better this year was also accurate. According to 247Sports, there’s 21 blue-chip recruits in the state of Alabama’s 2023 class, seven of which are five stars. The state has never had that many blue chips in the recruiting site era.

Of those blue chips, three of them are uncommitted and two of them — Montgomery Catholic running back Jeremiah Cobb and Auburn High lineman Braydn Joiner — are committed to Auburn.

“I think I’m really good at recruiting in the living room,” Freeze said. “I think I’m really good at casting our vision. I think I’m really good at building relationships with them and the significant people in their decision-making process.

“Auburn is easy to sell. Just come and see. That’ll be our message: ‘Come and see. Come and see. Come and get the feel. Come see.’ And if we get them here, I think it’ll be tough to beat us.”