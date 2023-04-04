Jarquez Hunter is the best running back Hugh Freeze has ever coached, Freeze said Monday.

“I think Jarquez is special, I do,” Freeze said. “I think he’s probably the best running back I’ve ever coached, truthfully. I haven’t had a lot of great ones, but I think he’s a really, really good running back.”

Freeze proceeded to go down the list of notable backs he’s had at different stops. He noted Dae Dae Hunter at Liberty, Jordan Wilkins at Ole Miss, and Frankie Jackson at Arkansas State. But in spite of having some explosive offenses in the past, Freeze has never had a running back carry a load in the way some of Auburn’s previous backs have.

Of the 10 FBS seasons that Freeze has been a head coach, he’s had a running back lead the team in rush yards eight times, and only one of them has been a 1,000-yard rusher. The last time a non-running back led Auburn in rushing yards dates back to 2010, when Heisman Trophy-winner Cam Newton had a team-high 1,473 rush yards.

Freeze’s leading rushers have averaged 785.7 yards a season, a total that Hunter was within 100 yards of last year behind feature back Tank Bigsby. Then a sophomore, Hunter logged 688 yards while averaging 6.7 yards per carry. His seven rushing touchdowns were tied for second-most on the team with quarterback Robby Ashford, and were three shy of Bigsby’s 10.

“I’m excited about his demeanor and the way he goes about his work,” Freeze said. “Keeps his mouth shut and just goes to work. If you want him to play kickoff team or punt team, he’s all, ‘Let’s go, let’s do it.’ Not that we want him to do that.

“Really excited about Damari (Alston), too. I think Brian (Battie) adds a different dimension to that group. So hopefully, we can stay healthy there.”