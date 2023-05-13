BIRMINGHAM — Auburn football continued its offseason run on offensive linemen this week, as former Tulsa offensive lineman Jaden Muskrat announced Monday he’d be continuing his career on the Plains.

He joins former teammate Dillon Wade, and former head coach Philip Montgomery, in making the move from Tulsa to Auburn, but the Tigers are faced with a sizable question regarding their newest lineman: Where does he go?

All 1,091 of his career offensive line snaps have come at a tackle position, with more than a thousand of them coming at right tackle. But Gunner Britton, who transferred in from Western Kentucky, not only has a spring with Auburn under his belt, but saw some of his highest-rated performances come as a right tackle for the Hilltoppers.

Moving Muskrat to left tackle poses a similar conundrum, as Wade’s past 816 offensive line — all of which came last season — were at left tackle. So, does Auburn’s newest addition stay on the outside and compete for a starting tackle spot, or does he slide inside and work as a guard?

“He can do both,” Hugh Freeze said Wednesday at Regions Tradition, “which is why he was that high for us — of the ones that went into the portal — is I think he can do both. Exactly how that looks when we start, I'm not sure yet, but (we’re) excited to get him.”

However big a problem it is that Muskrat’s position on the offensive line isn’t fleshed out, it’s a good problem to have. The addition of Muskrat, effectively confirmed by Freeze on Wednesday as the last addition to Auburn’s offensive line this offseason, is the last piece of an offensive line overhaul.

As counted by Justin Ferguson of the Auburn Observer earlier this week, Auburn has added more than 11,000 snaps of playing experience via the transfer portal this offseason, but more than 4,000 of those snaps have come on the offensive line.

Britton, Wade and former East Carolina center Avery Jones already combined for 4,526 snaps, but Muskrat’s addition brought another 1,000-plus snaps to the Plains. He puts Auburn in a position where four new FBS starters could be on the Tigers’ line come next season.

It’s unclear who’s starting for Auburn on the offensive line, and even though all four of its transfers are likely favorites, it’ll likely remain unknown until the thick of August.

What’s clear is that, however the program’s offensive line looks, it’ll be only a portion of what’s been one of the more ambitious roster overhauls in college football this offseason — an overhaul that Freeze acknowledged Wednesday is likely not over.