HOOVER — Hunter Morris always figured that, if he ever got to see his Auburn single-season home run record be broken, he’d be sitting in front of a TV.

“I definitely didn’t think I would see it from the other dugout,” Morris told the Opelika-Auburn News, “much less have a front row seat.”

But that’s exactly how it went down, as Morris — who hit a program record 23 home runs during the 2010 season — saw that mark bested Thursday when Auburn third baseman Bryson Ware hit his 24th home run of the season to break the previous single-season best.

“I'm happy for Bryson,” Morris said. “It's a great accomplishment. I'm proud of what I did 13 years ago, and he should be very proud of himself for the work that he's put in. … It was special for me, and I hope he appreciates that side of the Auburn Family, even though I was competing against him today.”

Morris, who’s a volunteer assistant coach for No. 16 Alabama, saw his current team come out on the winning end of a 7-4 victory that bounced his alma mater from the SEC Tournament, but he got the chance to witness a record he held for 4,736 days broken and meet the man who did it for the first time.

The two met pre-game, exchanging a handful of words and making up a little more than a fifth of the seven Tigers who have hit 20 home runs in a season. They’re joined by Sonny DiChiara (2022), Brian Fletcher (2010), Todd Faulkner (2000, 1998), Josh Etheredge (1997, ‘98) and Frank Thomas (1987).

When Morris set the record in 2010, he was part of a team that also set the program record for most team home runs hit in a season at 131. He was joined by Fletcher in reaching the 20-homer mark that season, and three of his teammates also reached double-digit homers.

“That was, just up and down the lineup, it was a fun offensive year for us just,” Morris said. “Because it wasn't 'I'm chasing the record,' it was 'I'm going to beat you, you're going to beat me,' going back and forth, more like that.”

While the two had a brief exchange pre-game, Ware shared postgame that Morris had another message outside of "congratulations."

"He said we'll see him in Omaha," Ware said.