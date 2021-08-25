‘I am not anti-vaccine’: Bryan Harsin pushes back after testing positive for COVID-19

“We've listened to our players and responded with data-driven responses to their questions. A lot of things have changed as we know it. Seems every day there's a different view, and so there's a lot of information every single day and there's questions that need to be answered,” Harsin said. “I've shared kind of my position with our parents and been able to express some of the things that I've just told you with the families of our players. One of the things I told them just about my approach as the head coach is to treat their sons like he was my own. We've got tough players, and this is a tough game, but at the same time, I want them to know my position as the head coach.