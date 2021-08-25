‘I am not anti-vaccine’: Bryan Harsin pushes back after testing positive for COVID-19

After testing positive for COVID-19 last week, Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin felt the need to clear the air.
Harsin addressed rumors surrounding his positive test on Wednesday during a Zoom call with local reporters. Harsin, who is still in isolation and expects to be back in the facility on Monday, explained his position on vaccinations and the ways he and the rest of the coaching staff have ensured their players are informed about the process.
“First, let me be clear: I am not anti-vaccine, and any narrative along those lines is misinformed. I fully support the choice for anyone to vaccinate. I also support getting reliable data-driven information in the hands of those who still have questions about the vaccine,” Harsin said. “Anyone who’s been in our facility knows that. Simple. For months now, our staff has done a great job going above and beyond and being proactive in providing reliable information to our players, our coaches, our staff about the vaccine. I provided an open platform for experts to come in and present information, to speak to our players and staff about the vaccine.”
Harsin listed a number of resources Auburn has used to make sure their players understand the situation at hand regarding the coronavirus vaccine.
Harsin explained team doctor Dr. Michael Goodlett has presented to the team on multiple occasions, and the coaches have also brought in Dr. Scott Harris — Alabama’s state health officer — as well as cardiologist Dr. Michael Williams. Harsin said head athletic trainer Robbie Stewart has presented multiple times, and athletic director Allen Greene has spoken multiple times as well.
Harsin added the coaches have also provided numerous articles from various sources along with videos from Dr. Catherine O’Neal, an associate professor of clinical medicine at LSU. The coaches have also had discussions with the players about the timeline and the science behind the vaccine.
“We've listened to our players and responded with data-driven responses to their questions. A lot of things have changed as we know it. Seems every day there's a different view, and so there's a lot of information every single day and there's questions that need to be answered,” Harsin said. “I've shared kind of my position with our parents and been able to express some of the things that I've just told you with the families of our players. One of the things I told them just about my approach as the head coach is to treat their sons like he was my own. We've got tough players, and this is a tough game, but at the same time, I want them to know my position as the head coach.
“I understand it. It carries a lot of weight, and I care deeply that everybody in this program, on this staff, on this team and people we come in contact with that they're safe, No. 1.”
Harsin explained the football team cannot mandate the vaccination in accordance with Alabama state law, which is not the case for other teams.
“It's the Alabama law. I understand that. We cannot mandate vaccinations to our players. Other states and universities can,” Harsin said. “We can't do that, so that's not a football coach's decision. That's a state-by-state, university-by-university decision, alright, and I'm aware of that and that's important that we understand that.”
Harsin did not provide Auburn’s vaccination rate but did say it was improving. He later said he believed the team could reach the SEC’s 85-percent vaccination rate, which would allow the players to avoid being regularly tested.
The first-year head coach later declined to answer when asked if any other coaches besides himself and defensive coordinator Derek Mason or if any players have tested positive.
“I’m not going to get into our personnel and the positives and all that,” Harsin said. “There’s been breakthrough cases, and very rare. We’ve had, right now, I mean, we’re in a good position right now just with the whole day-to-day operation and all that. But it’s something — we do have to stay on it.”
Harsin initially announced he tested positive for the virus last Friday.
“Yesterday [Thursday] I tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. I am isolating at home while experiencing no symptoms. As we have navigated through the pandemic, contingency plans have been in place should a situation like this arise,” Harsin said in a statement. “Coach Jeff Schmedding will assume in-person head coaching duties and I will continue to participate remotely in meetings and practice.
“Just like in a game, teams that handle adversity and make necessary adjustments are those that are most successful. I have full confidence in our coaching staff and team. I know they will continue to prepare with the same intensity and focus that they have since camp started.”
The only other person within the program who publicly announced a positive test was defensive coordinator Derek Mason, who shared on Tuesday that he had a breakthrough case — meaning he was previously vaccinated.
Mason, who is entering his first season with the Tigers, shared a lengthy message about why he got the vaccine and why he felt others should do the same.
“Having lost two family members to Covid last year as well as being the father of a daughter who is immunocompromised, I understand why I made the decision to vaccinate,” Mason said. “I can only speak for my own decision, but for those who are on the fence, I encourage you to look at ‘your why’ and consider protecting yourself, your loved ones and the healthcare workers who are working so tirelessly to save lives. I am thankful I did.
“I wish our country and specifically the entire Auburn community, a safe, healthy and successful football season.”