It appears Hugh Freeze is not alone in wanting to scrimmage another program for his spring game.

The Auburn coach said Monday that he wished his team would be allowed to scrimmage another squad instead of its own for the A-Day spring game, rehashing a philosophy he’s long believed in. But two other in-state coaches added their thoughts to Freeze’s Tuesday, standing in agreement with him.

Both Troy coach Jon Sumrall and UAB coach Trent Dilfer voiced support for the stance.

"I wouldn't have a problem with it,” Sumrall told 247Sports. “I'd go play.”

Dilfer told The Athletic’s Chris Vannini something similar, saying: “I was jumping out my skin like, ‘Yes!’ If (Saban) called tomorrow and asked if we wanted to get together to scrimmage, I’d get on the buses now and take the team to Tuscaloosa.”

Sumrall and Dilfer are two of the five FBS head football coaches in the state of Alabama, along with Freeze, Alabama’s Nick Saban and Kane Wommack at South Alabama in Mobile. In total, 10 colleges in Alabama sponsor Division I football, and another 13 sponsor it at the Division II, Division III and NAIA levels.

The idea is one that’s stunted by NCAA rules that don’t allow programs to scrimmage in lieu of the spring game, but that hasn’t stopped Freeze from advocating for it. He mentioned the idea while at Ole Miss in 2016 as well, and he effectively summarized it Monday. He mentioned that high schools are allowed to scrimmage one another in jamboree games and that NFL teams have joint practices, pointing out that the college level is the only level where it isn’t allowed to happen.

“Let’s adopt a charity to give all the proceeds to,” Freeze said. “Let’s take foster care in the state of Alabama or orphan care in the state of Alabama and let’s all – Alabama can play Troy and we play UAB, or vice versa, or whoever, I don’t care. Alabama State or whoever. People will come see that.

“And you’re decreasing your injury possibilities by 50%. And coaches are smart enough to control – we’re not going to hit each other’s quarterbacks, we practice that way. If you want to put a blue jersey or a different jersey that (means) don’t take to the ground, we can do that. I just think it would be great for the sport.”