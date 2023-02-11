At this point, it’s all about perspective for Bruce Pearl.

So, when ESPN color commentator Jimmy Dykes said his Auburn squad would be “a desperate team” this weekend during No. 3 Alabama’s 96-67 trouncing of Florida on Wednesday, Pearl said he was somewhat taken aback.

“We’ve got opportunities in front of us,” Pearl said Thursday. “It depends what your perspective is. Like, I don’t feel desperate. I feel like I’ve got a really good team that’s playing really hard. That is competing every night and we’re giving ourselves a chance.”

In a sense, Auburn could be considered desperate as the Crimson Tide come to town at 1 p.m. CDT Saturday. The Tigers have dropped four of their past five games, and lost their two most recent contests by a combined six points, including a near upset of then-No. 3 Tennessee in Knoxville a week ago.

One could call it desperation. Johni Broome would call it hunger.

“I feel like we are more hungry to just come out here and play together, play better, take care of the basketball more and just come out here and start winning,” the Auburn center said.

Whether it’s hunger or desperation, one thing has proven true amid this slump: Auburn’s recent losses haven’t tanked their season.

Despite dropping out of the top 25 rankings of both coaches and media polls last week, the Tigers haven’t plummeted. They’re still a top-25 team by KenPom’s standards, sitting at No. 24. When they lost to Texas A&M Jan. 25, they were No. 19, meaning they’ve only slid a total of five spots in the site’s rankings.

The NET — which gets heavy consideration from the NCAA Division I men’s basketball committee in selecting the NCAA Tournament field — has ranked Auburn in a similar fashion.

The Tigers are No. 32 in the NET ahead of Saturday, and over the past two weeks, which includes three of their four losses, they’ve floated between No. 30 and 32. In the past three weeks, they’ve sat between No. 23 and 32, a nine-spot slide. The only ranking slides for Auburn that have been larger in that span are 13-spot drops in the AP and Coaches polls.

As Auburn has hung around in some national rankings, they’ve also hung around in their latest losses. The average deficit of the past three losses has been three points, and Pearl said part of his perspective comes from Auburn remaining in those losses. It also comes from the fact that the Tigers will continue to have a difficult schedule.

“We will have the toughest schedule in the league this year,” Pearl said. “We have Alabama twice … that’s by our natural traveling partners. And the league gave us Tennessee and Texas A&M twice.”

Of the 10 combined Quad 3 and 4 games Auburn has played, three were in conference play. Eight of its 14 Quad 1 and 2 games have been against the Southeastern Conference, and its three latest losses all land in Quad 1. The Tigers have seven remaining games, and six of them are considered Quad 1 and 2 contests. Their final three games — at Kentucky, at Alabama and hosting No. 6 Tennessee — are all Quad 1.

Six SEC teams have more than five games remaining in the top two Quads, and only Tennessee has more than six.

The Tigers sit in a decent enough position to bolster their resume for March. Based on KenPom’s predictions, they’re favored in upcoming contests against Missouri, Vanderbilt and Ole Miss, two of which would be considered Quad 2 wins. Their other four games, all of which are Quad 1, don’t give them better than a 45% chance of victory.

So, if the Tigers can perform when expected to, they should be a lock for March. And if they can piece together at least one upset? It could mean even better than a middle-of-the-road seed come tournament time.

“Look, the way you know things work, you get pounded — like if we’d have gone on the road and gotten pounded like most teams have gotten pounded in Knoxville, that would hurt us worse,” Pearl said. “We’ve got to continue to do what we’re doing and put ourselves in position to win and that’s what we’ve done so far. And that’s what I hope to do on Saturday.”