‘I gave everything I had’: Unique Thompson celebrates record-setting career at Auburn

Unique Thompson took her final bow in Auburn Arena.
She smiled and waved as her supporters called out her name.
It was several minutes after the last home game of her career, after most of the arena had emptied following another loss for the troubled Tigers. She had scored 22 points and pulled down 18 rebounds in a valiant effort then against Arkansas last Saturday, but Auburn still couldn’t muster its first conference win.
It wasn’t the hero’s exit that an all-time record-holder deserves — at the end of a tough season on the court, and one mired by COVID-19 off the court, waving to her supporters way up on the concourse outside the team bubble.
But she still smiled.
Thompson insists she wouldn’t trade it for anything.
“It’s a bittersweet feeling,” Thompson said, looking over her home court for the last time as a player a few moments later. “But it’s also a good feeling that I gave everything I had my four years.”
Thompson gears up Wednesday for one last ride with the Tigers at the SEC Tournament, starting at 3 p.m. in Greenville, S.C.
When Auburn’s stay at the tournament ends, she’ll leave Auburn women’s basketball as the program’s all-time career rebounds leader, its all-time career double-doubles leader, and one of the most productive players in team history.
Yes, long after she takes the Auburn jersey off for the last time, her name will stand in the Auburn record books for years and decades to come.
“It feels amazing, just knowing that whenever I look back on my years here, I can honestly say that I did give it everything I have,” Thompson said last Saturday, as graceful as ever even in defeat. “I don’t have any regrets. And even though my senior season isn’t going the way I wanted it, like I told anybody who asked me, I still wouldn’t do anything differently.
“I still cherish this year,” she said. “And it has taught me a lot.”
Thompson broke Auburn’s career rebounds record in February, passing Becky Jackson and breaking a record that stood for 37 years. She had already passed up a fellow Auburn great in DeWanna Bonner last year, taking over the career double-doubles record.
Entering her last go-around at the SEC Tournament, Thompson has pulled down a record 1,146 rebounds, topping Jackson’s mark of 1,118, and has recorded 57 double-doubles, 17 more than Bonner’s 40.
She is one of the country’s top rebounders in Division I, averaging 12.9 boards per game at a pace now third in the nation.
Auburn has struggled as a team, ending the regular season 5-18 overall and 0-15 in the conference, but Thompson has still had fun on her last lap.
After a young fan held up a sign at the game on Feb. 14 asking her if she’d be his Valentine, she took to Twitter to say, “Can someone find my guy and tell him I said yes!”
She said when Jackson happened to be honored by Auburn as part of a Black History Month presentation on the Auburn Arena scoreboard in the height of Thompson’s record chase, Thompson saw her on the screen and said later she got chills.
When she finally broke the record, she posted, “I can finally breathe!”
Jackson, a standout at Auburn from 1980-84, has been among the ones reaching out to Thompson to congratulate her on her record-breaking performance and her stellar career.
“I have support from everyone around me: my teammates, my family, my coaches — literally everybody is rooting for me,” she said. “And it’s just a good feeling, knowing that I’m making them proud.”
She was most touched, of course, by her teammates, who for Senior Night recorded video messages for her that were played on the scoreboard before starting lineups were announced. It was one of many ways the team celebrated its leader and lone senior.
“It was very special,” she said. “I was doing good all day. I didn’t cry. When I’d seen the decorations in the locker room, the cards that they gave me, I said, ‘Maybe a tear will fall.’
“But as soon as I walked out in the lineup, I lost it. It’s just a good feeling.”
Thompson has been a standout player at Auburn for four years and a staple in the conference. Since her last regular-season game was on the road at Tennessee, the Lady Vols presented her with a bouquet to celebrate her along with her own seniors.
And, even though Thompson chooses not to talk about her future during the season as she tries to be a good teammate, Auburn head coach Terri Williams-Flournoy has said that Thompson does play to pursue professional basketball and to keep playing.
“You have to be extremely happy for her,” Williams-Flournoy said of one of the great players from her tenure at Auburn. “Her career at Auburn has been unbelievable. She’s in the record books. You’re going to take nothing away from her double-doubles. She’s a great teammate. But more importantly, she’s been the epitome of a student-athlete. She’s been one of the best kids that I’ve had to coach in the years that I’ve been here.”
She’ll play on. Texas A&M coach Gary Blair said earlier this year that Thompson will make a “great pro,” on his way to leading the Aggies to the regular-season conference championship. It was Tennessee coach Kellie Harper who presented her with those flowers. She’s earned the respect from peers around the conference.