‘I gave everything I had’: Unique Thompson celebrates record-setting career at Auburn

After a young fan held up a sign at the game on Feb. 14 asking her if she’d be his Valentine, she took to Twitter to say, “Can someone find my guy and tell him I said yes!”

She said when Jackson happened to be honored by Auburn as part of a Black History Month presentation on the Auburn Arena scoreboard in the height of Thompson’s record chase, Thompson saw her on the screen and said later she got chills.

When she finally broke the record, she posted, “I can finally breathe!”

Jackson, a standout at Auburn from 1980-84, has been among the ones reaching out to Thompson to congratulate her on her record-breaking performance and her stellar career.

“I have support from everyone around me: my teammates, my family, my coaches — literally everybody is rooting for me,” she said. “And it’s just a good feeling, knowing that I’m making them proud.”

She was most touched, of course, by her teammates, who for Senior Night recorded video messages for her that were played on the scoreboard before starting lineups were announced. It was one of many ways the team celebrated its leader and lone senior.