‘I got this’: Drew Watson delivers as Auburn punches ticket to nationals

JAKE WEESE
Drew Watson was buzzing with confidence.
This was what the fifth-year senior had come back for.
And in the biggest moment of the night, Watson delivered on vault to send her and her teammates to the national championship meet in Fort Worth, Texas.
“I just circled everyone up and was like, ‘Let’s just this finish this thing off,’” Watson said. “‘We have nothing to lose.’”
Nothing to lose, and a trip to nationals to win.
Watson scored a season-high 9.975 on vault in the waning moments of the meet to help shut the door on third-place Kentucky and send Auburn on.
“Normally, somebody comes up to me and kind of talks me through it,” Watson said, of her preparation before vault. “And Jada (Glenn) came up, that’s like my person, and I was like, ‘I got this.’ And she was like, ‘I know that’s right.’”
Watson said she waved Glenn off, and Glenn bounced away happily knowing Watson didn’t need a pep talk. Watson’s confidence in herself or her teammates never wavered or disappeared throughout the night.
Starting all the way back in warmups, Watson knew the Tigers had this.
And when they got to vault, the night’s final rotation, Watson gathered everyone up and delivered one last impassioned speech to keep that fire going.
She gave the speech to everyone, but her vault ended up being the deciding factor.
“It came down to Drew,” Auburn head coach Jeff Graba said. “When I was looking at the scores, I knew they had to beat us by over four 10ths. So, if we put up a 49.3, that’s going to be really difficult.
“Kentucky would have to outscore Florida on floor, that’s going to be really difficult. Possible but difficult. If you’re doing the math, all Drew has to do is nail a decent vault and we’re going.”
With her confidence soaring and a raucous home crowd cheering her on for the final time, Watson delivered.
“I’m glad she was part of it,” Graba said. “And honestly, I’m glad it came down to her.”
For Watson, the fifth-year senior could have left after last year.
Instead, she chose to come back and use her COVID-19 relief season for one more year with her teammates with one goal in mind.
Getting to nationals, not as an individual, but with her team was her reason for returning.
“I remember last year in the gym talking to her about why she wanted to come back and this is what she wanted,” Graba said. “She wanted to drag her team to nationals with her. She had been there by herself, and she just felt like it had been stolen from her a couple of times.”
Promise made and promise delivered.
And now with the Tigers gearing up for a trip to Fort Worth, Watson will end her Auburn career in her home state.
And while the regionals were in Neville Arena, Watson is hoping her hometown fans will turn Fort Worth into another Neville Arena when the Tigers arrive.
“I’m excited,” Watson said. “Everyone was chanting Texas and I was like, ‘Yeah, that’s right.’ It’s just really exciting.”
PHOTOS: Auburn gymnastics advances to national championship meet, moving on out of regional finals
Auburn's Allie Riddle reacts to Auburn securing a bid to the national championship meet. NCAA Gymnastics regional finals on Saturday, April 2 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Adeline Sabados on bars. NCAA Gymnastics regional finals on Saturday, April 2 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Sophia Groth on bars. NCAA Gymnastics regional finals on Saturday, April 2 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Cassie Stevens on bars. NCAA Gymnastics regional finals on Saturday, April 2 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Aria Brusch on bars. NCAA Gymnastics regional finals on Saturday, April 2 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Aria Brusch reacts after finishing her routine on bars. NCAA Gymnastics regional finals on Saturday, April 2 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Derrian Gobourne on bars. NCAA Gymnastics regional finals on Saturday, April 2 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Derrian Gobourne reacts after finishing her set on bars. NCAA Gymnastics regional finals on Saturday, April 2 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Suni Lee on bars. NCAA Gymnastics regional finals on Saturday, April 2 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Suni Lee on bars. NCAA Gymnastics regional finals on Saturday, April 2 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Suni Lee rejoins her teammates after her set on bars. NCAA Gymnastics regional finals on Saturday, April 2 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn head coach Jeff Graba looks on between rotations. NCAA Gymnastics regional finals on Saturday, April 2 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Olivia Hollingsworth on beam. NCAA Gymnastics regional finals on Saturday, April 2 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Aria Brusch on beam. NCAA Gymnastics regional finals on Saturday, April 2 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Aria Brusch on beam. NCAA Gymnastics regional finals on Saturday, April 2 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Cassie Stevens on beam. NCAA Gymnastics regional finals on Saturday, April 2 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Cassie Stevens on beam. NCAA Gymnastics regional finals on Saturday, April 2 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Sophia Groth performs on beam at the NCAA Regional final on Saturday in Neville Arena.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Sophia Groth on beam. NCAA Gymnastics regional finals on Saturday, April 2 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Sophia Groth on beam. NCAA Gymnastics regional finals on Saturday, April 2 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Gabby McLaughlin on beam. NCAA Gymnastics regional finals on Saturday, April 2 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Gabby McLaughlin on beam. NCAA Gymnastics regional finals on Saturday, April 2 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Gabby McLaughlin on beam. NCAA Gymnastics regional finals on Saturday, April 2 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Suni Lee performs on beam at the NCAA Regional final on Saturday in Neville Arena.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Suni Lee on beam. NCAA Gymnastics regional finals on Saturday, April 2 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Suni Lee on beam. NCAA Gymnastics regional finals on Saturday, April 2 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn’s Suni Lee reacts after her performance on beam at the NCAA Regional final on Saturday in Neville Arena.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn’s Suni Lee celebrates with teammates after scoring a 10 on the beam at the NCAA Regional final on Saturday in Neville Arena.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Aria Brusch on the floor. NCAA Gymnastics regional finals on Saturday, April 2 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Aria Brusch on the floor. NCAA Gymnastics regional finals on Saturday, April 2 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn’s Drew Watson performs on floor at the NCAA Regional final on Saturday in Neville Arena.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Drew Watson on the floor. NCAA Gymnastics regional finals on Saturday, April 2 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Drew Watson on the floor. NCAA Gymnastics regional finals on Saturday, April 2 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Cassie Stevens performs on the floor at the NCAA Regional final on Saturday in Neville Arena.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Cassie Stevens on the floor. NCAA Gymnastics regional finals on Saturday, April 2 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Sophia Groth on the floor. NCAA Gymnastics regional finals on Saturday, April 2 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Sophia Groth on the floor. NCAA Gymnastics regional finals on Saturday, April 2 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Suni Lee on the floor. NCAA Gymnastics regional finals on Saturday, April 2 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Suni Lee on the floor. NCAA Gymnastics regional finals on Saturday, April 2 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Suni Lee on the floor. NCAA Gymnastics regional finals on Saturday, April 2 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Derrian Gobourne performs on floor at the NCAA Regional final on Saturday in Neville Arena.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Derrian Gobourne on the floor. NCAA Gymnastics regional finals on Saturday, April 2 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Derrian Gobourne on the floor. NCAA Gymnastics regional finals on Saturday, April 2 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Sophia Groth on vault. NCAA Gymnastics regional finals on Saturday, April 2 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Sara Hubbard on vault. NCAA Gymnastics regional finals on Saturday, April 2 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Sara Hubbard on vault. NCAA Gymnastics regional finals on Saturday, April 2 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Cassie Stevens on vault. NCAA Gymnastics regional finals on Saturday, April 2 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Derrian Gobourne on vault. NCAA Gymnastics regional finals on Saturday, April 2 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Drew Watson on vault. NCAA Gymnastics regional finals on Saturday, April 2 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn’s Drew Watson performs on vault at the NCAA Regional final on Saturday in Neville Arena.
Adam Sparks, for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Suni Lee on vault. NCAA Gymnastics regional finals on Saturday, April 2 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Suni Lee on vault. NCAA Gymnastics regional finals on Saturday, April 2 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
The Tigers celebrate their bid to the NCAA national championship meet. NCAA gymnastics regional finals on Saturday, April 2 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
The Tigers celebrate clinching their berth in the national championship meet after the NCAA Regional final on Saturday in Neville Arena.
Adam Sparks, for the Opelika-Auburn News
The Tigers celebrate their bid to the NCAA national championship meet. NCAA gymnastics regional finals on Saturday, April 2 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
The Tigers celebrate their bid to the NCAA national championship meet. NCAA gymnastics regional finals on Saturday, April 2 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn head coach Jeff Graba speaks to his team after the Tigers secure a spot in the national championship meet. NCAA Gymnastics regional finals on Saturday, April 2 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
The Tigers celebrate securing a spot in the national championship meet. NCAA Gymnastics regional finals on Saturday, April 2 in Auburn, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn's Suni Lee takes photos with young fans after the meet at the NCAA Regional final on Saturday in Neville Arena.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
