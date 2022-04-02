‘I got this’: Drew Watson delivers as Auburn punches ticket to nationals

Drew Watson was buzzing with confidence.

This was what the fifth-year senior had come back for.

And in the biggest moment of the night, Watson delivered on vault to send her and her teammates to the national championship meet in Fort Worth, Texas.

“I just circled everyone up and was like, ‘Let’s just this finish this thing off,’” Watson said. “‘We have nothing to lose.’”

Nothing to lose, and a trip to nationals to win.

Watson scored a season-high 9.975 on vault in the waning moments of the meet to help shut the door on third-place Kentucky and send Auburn on.

“Normally, somebody comes up to me and kind of talks me through it,” Watson said, of her preparation before vault. “And Jada (Glenn) came up, that’s like my person, and I was like, ‘I got this.’ And she was like, ‘I know that’s right.’”

Watson said she waved Glenn off, and Glenn bounced away happily knowing Watson didn’t need a pep talk. Watson’s confidence in herself or her teammates never wavered or disappeared throughout the night.

Starting all the way back in warmups, Watson knew the Tigers had this.

And when they got to vault, the night’s final rotation, Watson gathered everyone up and delivered one last impassioned speech to keep that fire going.

She gave the speech to everyone, but her vault ended up being the deciding factor.

“It came down to Drew,” Auburn head coach Jeff Graba said. “When I was looking at the scores, I knew they had to beat us by over four 10ths. So, if we put up a 49.3, that’s going to be really difficult.

“Kentucky would have to outscore Florida on floor, that’s going to be really difficult. Possible but difficult. If you’re doing the math, all Drew has to do is nail a decent vault and we’re going.”

With her confidence soaring and a raucous home crowd cheering her on for the final time, Watson delivered.

“I’m glad she was part of it,” Graba said. “And honestly, I’m glad it came down to her.”

For Watson, the fifth-year senior could have left after last year.

Instead, she chose to come back and use her COVID-19 relief season for one more year with her teammates with one goal in mind.

Getting to nationals, not as an individual, but with her team was her reason for returning.

“I remember last year in the gym talking to her about why she wanted to come back and this is what she wanted,” Graba said. “She wanted to drag her team to nationals with her. She had been there by herself, and she just felt like it had been stolen from her a couple of times.”

Promise made and promise delivered.

And now with the Tigers gearing up for a trip to Fort Worth, Watson will end her Auburn career in her home state.

And while the regionals were in Neville Arena, Watson is hoping her hometown fans will turn Fort Worth into another Neville Arena when the Tigers arrive.

“I’m excited,” Watson said. “Everyone was chanting Texas and I was like, ‘Yeah, that’s right.’ It’s just really exciting.”