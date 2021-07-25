‘I know who I am’: Nix’s growing perspective guides him into 2021 season

“In high school, you don’t really go through that kind of stuff,” he explained. “ ... In college, I feel like no matter what side you’re on, you could get bad-mouthed and criticized. It goes with the territory. I knew coming to Auburn what I was going to face. I knew it was going to be difficult. You have to deal with certain fans across the state. So each and every time, every moment of criticism, you’ve just got to reflect on where you are and what I’m doing.

“I’m just thankful to be at Auburn.”

It’s a freeing perspective. If he can master it, he can get back to dreaming and throw every pass without worrying about the nightmare.

Bryan Harsin in his own career on the other side of country has picked up the same perspective — and he said in some months of knowing Nix, that Nix has responded to criticism well.

“I coached the winningest quarterback in college football, Kellen Moore, and he was criticized. He was 50-3, you know?” Harsin said. “He lost three games by seven points or less, but he still wasn’t good enough — just on and on and on with this guy. ... It’s amazing what he was able to do but still at the same time had to be extremely tough and took a lot of criticism for things that he didn’t do well because the expectations were so high.