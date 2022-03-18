‘I’M BACK’: KD Johnson returns to ‘crazy’ self in bounce-back win

JAKE WEESE
GREENVILLE, S.C. — KD was back to being KD.
And he made sure everyone in the arena knew.
In the first half of his bounce-back game against Jacksonville State, KD Johnson drilled a 3-pointer with a defender in his face then spun back around to his bench.
“I’m back,” the fiery Johnson shouted for all to hear.
And Auburn went back into the win column.
Johnson scored 10 points and Auburn outpaced Jacksonville State 80-61 on Friday — one week after Johnson struggled in an 0-for-14 performance in Auburn’s upset loss in the first round of the SEC Tournament.
He wasted little time to put those struggles behind him: Johnson scored with a lay-in off the glass on Auburn’s first possession of Friday’s game.
“It was very big,” Johnson said that his first basket. “I struggled the last game. Coming into this game, I was focused on the win. So when I got a bucket, that just turned us up in all areas.”
From there, the extroverted Johnson who wears his passion on his sleeve was back to dishing out intense glares and enjoying larger-than-life celebrations — while turning Bon Secours Arena into Johnson’s house of horrors when he terrorized the Gamecocks on the defensive end.
The opposing fans in the stands got the same treatment as after he hit shots near the Jacksonville State section, when Johnson stared down rows of opposing fans hoping to silence them with every make.
While Johnson scored Auburn’s opening basket, it was only fitting that he ended the first half as well. Right before halftime, Johnson drilled a second chance 3-pointer and sprinted back on defense.
His slapped the floor showing that familiar flare.
Johnson finished with 10 points, five rebounds, and a season-high seven assists.
“I just let it come to me,” Johnson said of his performance. “I’ve been having a little hand problem with my hand, so my shot has been a little off. I’m just looking to get my teammates more involved and let it come to me.”
Johnson’s extroverted personality and the passion he plays with have been a media topic all week after the player who often flies to high highs seemed to sink in a low low against Texas A&M. Head coach Bruce Pearl during the week said, “He’s a manic, but he’s my maniac, OK?”
Johnson was asked postgame what it meant to him to have his coach and his team stick by him in tough times.
“(It means) I could be crazy and be myself on this team,” Johnson said. “(Pearl) wanted me to be here, and I wanted to be here all along. He let me just play how I play, and that’s how I have fun.”
Johnson had eight of his 10 points in the first half, and while he was not as involved in the scoring in the second half, Johnson still brought the high energy and intensity in the second half.
After Jabari Smith made it rain from beyond the arc in the second half, Johnson at one point wagged his finger in the direction of the Jacksonville State bench.
Another Smith 3-pointer saw Johnson run back on defense and high-five his teammate before hyping him up with some words of encouragement.
Johnson and the Tigers will be back in action on Sunday in the NCAA Tournament’s round of 32.
Auburn forward Jabari Smith celebrates after scoring during the second half of a college basketball game against Jacksonville State in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Chris Carlson
Jabari Smith stretchs before Auburn's game against Jacksonville State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday in Greenville, S.C.
Justin Lee/
Fans look on from the stands before Auburn's game against Jacksonville State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday in Greenville, S.C.
Justin Lee/
Devan Cambridge, Allen Flanigan and Lior Berman warm up before Auburn's game against Jacksonville State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday in Greenville, S.C.
Justin Lee/
Jabari Smith dunks the ball during warmups before Auburn's game against Jacksonville State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday in Greenville, S.C.
Justin Lee/
Jaylin Williams puts up a shot during warmups before Auburn's game against Jacksonville State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday in Greenville, S.C.
Justin Lee/
An Auburn cheerleader passes out shakers to fans before Auburn's game against Jacksonville State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday in Greenville, S.C.
Justin Lee/
An Auburn Tiger Paws dance team member takes a photo with a fan before Auburn's game against Jacksonville State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday in Greenville, S.C.
Justin Lee/
Auburn cheerleaders pass out shakers to fans before Auburn's game against Jacksonville State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday in Greenville, S.C.
Justin Lee/
Auburn cheerleaders pass out shakers to fans before Auburn's game against Jacksonville State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday in Greenville, S.C.
Justin Lee/
Walker Kessler takes a free throw during armups before Auburn's game against Jacksonville State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday in Greenville, S.C.
Justin Lee/
Jabari Smith warms up before Auburn's game against Jacksonville State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday in Greenville, S.C.
Justin Lee/
Wendell Green warms up before Auburn's game against Jacksonville State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday in Greenville, S.C.
Justin Lee/
The Auburn cheerleaders perform during Auburn's game against Jacksonville State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday in Greenville, S.C.
Justin Lee/
The Auburn cheerleaders perform during Auburn's game against Jacksonville State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday in Greenville, S.C.
Justin Lee/
The Auburn Tiger Paws perform during Auburn's game against Jacksonville State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday in Greenville, S.C.
Justin Lee/
The Auburn cheerleaders perform during Auburn's game against Jacksonville State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday in Greenville, S.C.
Justin Lee/
Devan Cambridge steps out onto the floor during Auburn's game against Jacksonville State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday in Greenville, S.C.
Justin Lee/
Bruce Pearl looks over the floor during Auburn's game against Jacksonville State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday in Greenville, S.C.
Justin Lee/
Auburn guard K.D. Johnson, middle, battles for a loose ball between Jacksonville State forward Kayne Henry and guard Darian Adams, right, during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Chris Carlson
Auburn guard K.D. Johnson, middle, battles for a loose ball between Jacksonville State forward Kayne Henry and guard Darian Adams, right, during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Chris Carlson
Jacksonville State guard Darian Adams tries to shot over Auburn forward Walker Kessler during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Chris Carlson
Auburn forward Jabari Smith celebrates after scoring against Jacksonville State during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Chris Carlson
Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl yells during the first half of a college basketball game against Jacksonville State in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Chris Carlson
Jacksonville State guard Jalen Gibbs shoot over Auburn guard K.D. Johnson during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Chris Carlson
Auburn forward Jabari Smith celebrates after scoring against Jacksonville State during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Chris Carlson
Auburn guard K.D. Johnson celebrates after scoring against Jacksonville State during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Chris Carlson
Jacksonville State guard Jalen Gibbs shoots past Auburn center Dylan Cardwell during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Chris Carlson
Jacksonville State forward Kayne Henry shoots over Auburn guard Devan Cambridge during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Chris Carlson
Auburn forward Walker Kessler blocks a shot by Jacksonville State guard Darian Adams during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Chris Carlson
Auburn forward Jabari Smith plays against Jacksonville State during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Chris Carlson
Jacksonville State guard Darian Adams plays against Auburn during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Chris Carlson
Jacksonville State guard Darian Adams plays against Auburn during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Chris Carlson
Jacksonville State guard Darian Adams plays against Auburn during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Chris Carlson
Jacksonville State guard Jalen Finch plays against Auburn during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Chris Carlson
Auburn forward Jabari Smith celebrates after scoring against Jacksonville Stateduring the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Chris Carlson
Jacksonville State head coach Ray Harper reacts after a play during the first half of a college basketball game against Auburn in the first round of the NCAA tournament, Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson
Auburn's K.D. Johnson, center, reacts after scoring during the first half of a college basketball game against Jacksonville State in the first round of the NCAA tournament, Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson
Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl, left, greets Jacksonville State head coach Ray Harper before a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson
Jacksonville State head coach Ray Harper reacts after a play during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament against Auburn, Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson
Jacksonville State's Darian Adams (23) passes the ball as Auburn's Dylan Cardwell (44) defends during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson
Jacksonville State's Jalen Gibbs (22) reacts after scoring during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament against Auburn, Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson
Auburn's Zep Jasper (12) shoots during the first half of a college basketball game against Jacksonville State in the first round of the NCAA tournament, Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson
Auburn's Walker Kessler (13) scores during the first half of a college basketball game against Jacksonville State in the first round of the NCAA tournament against Jacksonville State, Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson
Auburn's Allen Flanigan (22) loses control of the ball as he drives against Jacksonville State during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament against Jacksonville State, Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson
Auburn's Zep Jasper (12) guards the ball from Jacksonville State forward Juwan Perdue, left, and guard Jalen Gibbs, right, during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson
Auburn's Walker Kessler (13) looks to pass the ball as Jacksonville State's Brandon Huffman (50) defends during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson
Auburn' s Wendell Green Jr. (1) jumps to block Jacksonville State's Kayne Henry (11) during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson
Auburn's Walker Kessler, right, defends against Jacksonville State's Demaree King, center, during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson
Auburn center Dylan Cardwell drives to the basket past Jacksonville State forward Jay Pal during the second half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Chris Carlson
Auburn forward Jabari Smith, right, shoots over Jacksonville State center Maros Zeliznak during the second half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Chris Carlson
Auburn guard Allen Flanigan scores past Jacksonville State center Brandon Huffman during the second half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Chris Carlson
Auburn forward Jabari Smith celebrates after scoring during the second half of a college basketball game against Jacksonville State in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Chris Carlson
Jacksonville State guard Jalen Gibbs, left, attempts to steal the ball from Auburn guard Allen Flanigan, right, during the second half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson
Auburn's Walker Kessler, left, blocks Jacksonville State's Demaree King, right, during the second half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson
Jacksonville State's Darian Adams (23) reacts during the second half of a college basketball game against Auburn in the first round of the NCAA tournament Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson
Auburn's Jabari Smith (10) shoots and scores during the second half of a college basketball game against Jacksonville State in the first round of the NCAA tournament, Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson
Jacksonville State's Darian Adams (23) reacts to a loss against Auburn during the second half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson
Jacksonville State's Darian Adams (23) reacts during the second half of a college basketball game against Auburn in the first round of the NCAA tournament Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson
Jacksonville State's Brandon Huffman (50) gestures to the crowd after a loss to Auburn in a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson
Jacksonville State's Jalen Gibbs (22) is fouled as he shoots during the second half of a college basketball game against Auburn in the first round of the NCAA tournament, Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson
Jacksonville State's Brandon Huffman (50) gestures to the crowd after a loss to Auburn in a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson
Jacksonville State's Darian Adams (23) reacts to a loss against Auburn during the second half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson
Jacksonville State's Darian Adams, center, reacts during the second half of a college basketball game against Auburn in the first round of the NCAA tournament Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson
Jacksonville State's Darian Adams (23) reacts to a loss against Auburn during the second half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson
Auburn's Jabari Smith (10) reacts after missing a shot during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament against Jacksonville State, Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson
Auburn forward Jabari Smith, right, shoots over Jacksonville State center Maros Zeliznak during the second half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Chris Carlson
Auburn guard Wendell Green Jr. drives between Jacksonville State guard Jalen Finch and guard Demaree King, right, during the second half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Chris Carlson
Auburn guard Devan Cambridge drunks against Jacksonville State during the second half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Chris Carlson
Auburn center Dylan Cardwell drives to the basket past Jacksonville State forward Jay Pal during the second half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Chris Carlson
Auburn center Dylan Cardwell (44) celebrates during the second half of a college basketball game against Jacksonville State in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Chris Carlson
