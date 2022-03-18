‘I’M BACK’: KD Johnson returns to ‘crazy’ self in bounce-back win

GREENVILLE, S.C. — KD was back to being KD.

And he made sure everyone in the arena knew.

In the first half of his bounce-back game against Jacksonville State, KD Johnson drilled a 3-pointer with a defender in his face then spun back around to his bench.

“I’m back,” the fiery Johnson shouted for all to hear.

And Auburn went back into the win column.

Johnson scored 10 points and Auburn outpaced Jacksonville State 80-61 on Friday — one week after Johnson struggled in an 0-for-14 performance in Auburn’s upset loss in the first round of the SEC Tournament.

He wasted little time to put those struggles behind him: Johnson scored with a lay-in off the glass on Auburn’s first possession of Friday’s game.

“It was very big,” Johnson said that his first basket. “I struggled the last game. Coming into this game, I was focused on the win. So when I got a bucket, that just turned us up in all areas.”

From there, the extroverted Johnson who wears his passion on his sleeve was back to dishing out intense glares and enjoying larger-than-life celebrations — while turning Bon Secours Arena into Johnson’s house of horrors when he terrorized the Gamecocks on the defensive end.

The opposing fans in the stands got the same treatment as after he hit shots near the Jacksonville State section, when Johnson stared down rows of opposing fans hoping to silence them with every make.

While Johnson scored Auburn’s opening basket, it was only fitting that he ended the first half as well. Right before halftime, Johnson drilled a second chance 3-pointer and sprinted back on defense.

His slapped the floor showing that familiar flare.

Johnson finished with 10 points, five rebounds, and a season-high seven assists.

“I just let it come to me,” Johnson said of his performance. “I’ve been having a little hand problem with my hand, so my shot has been a little off. I’m just looking to get my teammates more involved and let it come to me.”

Johnson’s extroverted personality and the passion he plays with have been a media topic all week after the player who often flies to high highs seemed to sink in a low low against Texas A&M. Head coach Bruce Pearl during the week said, “He’s a manic, but he’s my maniac, OK?”

Johnson was asked postgame what it meant to him to have his coach and his team stick by him in tough times.

“(It means) I could be crazy and be myself on this team,” Johnson said. “(Pearl) wanted me to be here, and I wanted to be here all along. He let me just play how I play, and that’s how I have fun.”

Johnson had eight of his 10 points in the first half, and while he was not as involved in the scoring in the second half, Johnson still brought the high energy and intensity in the second half.

After Jabari Smith made it rain from beyond the arc in the second half, Johnson at one point wagged his finger in the direction of the Jacksonville State bench.

Another Smith 3-pointer saw Johnson run back on defense and high-five his teammate before hyping him up with some words of encouragement.

Johnson and the Tigers will be back in action on Sunday in the NCAA Tournament’s round of 32.