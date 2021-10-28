‘I’m confident’: Auburn quarterback Bo Nix looks to keep up strong play

When it comes to how Bo Nix has played lately, the Auburn quarterback explained what’s led to the improved performances isn’t drastic.
Nix told reporters Wednesday he felt his recent success was a product of the junior constantly competing at a high level. He also attributed it to improved mechanics, part of which came courtesy offensive coordinator Mike Bobo.
“I’m confident and trusting myself. I’m trusting how my coaches have got me prepared and ready for the games. I’m trusting what I see and trusting my feet. Coach Bobo all of the time tells us ‘your feet tell the story,’” Nix said. “It’s just kind of feeling those things throughout the game and feeling confident and feeling comfortable with the offense and with the scheme.”
Whatever the catalysts are, it’s hard to ignore how Nix has played over the last month.
Nix completed 80.8 percent of his passes – by far his best completion percentage in a road game ever – for 292 yards with two touchdowns and one interception and also rushed for 42 yards and one touchdown in Auburn’s victory over Arkansas on Oct. 16.
Nix’s impressive outing against the Razorbacks followed a Georgia game in which Auburn receivers dropped seven passes to ruin any hopes of a comeback. Prior to that was the LSU game in which Nix was nearly untouchable as he helped his Tigers break an 11-game losing streak in Baton Rouge.
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin said he felt Nix’s improved play is in part due to Nix having a better understanding of what’s expected of him, which Harsin noted takes time. The first-year Auburn head coach added Nix has improved his mechanics since the spring and has constantly focused on those aspects of his game.
“It takes time to really iron some of those things out and fine-tune it, and we're still a work-in-progress. But he works hard at it,” Harsin said.
Nix’s progress has also been noticed by the coach of Auburn’s next opponent.
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin said he thought Nix seems more confident compared to last year, and like the Rebels’ Matt Corral he felt Nix has improved his decision-making. Kiffin also brought up the long-held narrative that Nix played well at home but struggled on the road, saying the LSU and Arkansas victories demonstrate the notion is no longer true.
“He made unbelievable plays at LSU, played really good at Arkansas,” Kiffin said Wednesday. “He's playing really good now, so good for them, not great for us.”
Nix described Saturday’s game against the No. 10 Rebels as an opportunity, though he noted the importance isn’t in the opponent but the fact Ole Miss is next on the schedule. His play will be under a microscope more than usual given Corral on the other side, but Nix welcomed it, saying having someone like Corral as the opposing quarterback only adds to the excitement of the competition.
Nix has shown glimpses of being a breakout quarterback over the years, but in the last month the junior has strung together some of his most impressive starts. The challenge won’t get any easier Saturday night against a highly-potent Ole Miss offense, but for Nix, that’s just part of life as an SEC quarterback.
“At the end of the day, I’m more confident and just competing at a high level. I just want to go out there and do whatever I have to do for our team to win,” Nix said. “I’m just being back there confident in the pocket knowing I can do the things that I want to set out to do. Now I just have to go out there and do them.”