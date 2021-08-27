‘I’m here’: Suni Lee explains how she’ll balance online Auburn classes with Dancing With The Stars

Gymnastics stars Nastia Liukin, Aly Raisman, Laurie Hernandez and Simone Biles are all among the celebrities who’ve participated on the competition show in the past. Biles, Lee’s Team USA teammate at the Olympics, was on the show in 2017 and returned to full form in gymnastics after appearing, leaving a blueprint for Lee to follow.

“I’m so excited,” Lee said. “It’s really cool that I get this opportunity. Not many people, even celebrities, get to do this. It’s really cool that I get to be a part of something like this, especially after coming off the Olympics and multiple Olympians have done this in the past, too. I’m like following behind their footsteps a little bit.”

Lee should earn a starting salary of $125,000 for Dancing With The Stars, with the possibility to earn closer to $300,000 if she makes it all the way on the show, according to a recent report from Parade. Lee is a pioneer of the NCAA’s new name, image and likeness rules put into effect July 1, able to make appearances and accept endorsements while maintaining her college eligibility.

“It gives me more opportunities,” Lee said. “I’m reaching out to a different kind of audience, not just gymnastics. That gives me more of a chance for different brands — and stuff like that.”