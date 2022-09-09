‘I’m here to help’: Despite retirement, Nick Brahms continues contributing to Auburn football

The trot out of the tunnel onto the field at Jordan-Hare Stadium is something Nick Brahms has done a lot in his Auburn career.

Twenty-six times since Brahms logged his first snaps as a Tiger, he’s had the chance to make that entrance in front of more than 87,000 fans. Last Saturday marked time No. 27, but it was a little different for Auburn’s longtime center.

Four days prior, his football career was officially over, as Bryan Harsin and the program announced Brahms had decided to retire from the sport after attempting to come back for a sixth season.

“Some of the greatest moments of my life have been on the field and I will always cherish them, but football has taken a toll on my body,” Brahms said in a statement of his own Aug. 29. “I have endured through pain, injuries and surgeries to be out there on Saturdays and play the game we all love, but I’ve reached a point where the injuries impact my level of play. Although I love football, my body simply cannot absorb the damage anymore.”

Still, he took the field with his teammates Saturday, but instead of the usual helmet, pads and jersey, Brahms was adorned in slacks, a polo and a ballcap. He looked like a coach.

And that’ll be the role he plays for the remainder of Auburn’s 2022 slate, saying Monday he knew he wanted to stick around this season despite his retirement, helping guide the Tigers as three new starters enter the fold on the offensive line, including Brahms’ replacement in Tate Johnson.

“These are his friends,” Harsin said. “These are guys he cares about. Nick would play if he could, so instead of just not being around there and trying to help them, he’s still going to help this football team. He made a commitment to this football team to play. He can’t play. That doesn’t mean he’s not committed.

“I think that’s the one thing that I respect the most, of anything, from people is when they make a commitment, they’re going to do what they can to try to uphold that commitment, and I think he’s showing that.”

The road to the end of Brahms’ football career began in December, as he was deemed out for the Tigers’ appearance in the Birmingham Bowl and underwent knee surgery. He was sidelined for the entirety of spring practices after announcing in January that he’d be returning for his sixth season.

Following a minor follow-up procedure over the summer, Brahms started fall camp involved in team activities, but was soon in street clothes alongside linemen drills for the majority of camp.

“Just moving out of my stance and stuff, and really just in an athletic position, (I was) just not very effective,” Brahms said. “As an older player, you know what it’s supposed to look like, and it just wasn’t at that for me.”

The retirement decision involved a lot of long nights over the course of a few weeks, Brahms said. He relied on his family for perspective, as well as the advice of offensive analyst Kendall Simmons, an Auburn alumnus who spent seven seasons in the NFL before having to call it a career because of injuries.

“I tried to push through it,” Brahms said, “and really that was my main goal, was to try to push through it in fall camp, see what I could do. And if it didn't work, then it didn't work.”

Despite it not working out, Brahms had still committed to a return to the program this year — “I didn’t come back for no reason,” he said.

Things look a lot different than anticipated, but Brahms’ goal of helping his team improve hasn’t changed. He may not be in pads, but it doesn’t change the fact that he still wants to help his teammates “any way I can.”

The new-look role of player-turned-coach is sticking quickly, too. Asked about having Brahms on the sidelines this week, Tate Johnson cut off the question with a clarification.

“Coach Brahms?” Johnson asked before answering.

“Nick has something that I don’t have right now and not a lot of people have, which is four years of starting experience,” Johnson said. “Nick has done a great job just giving me and all the other centers every bit of knowledge he has. He’s been a great mentor and friend during this time.”

During last Saturday’s win against Mercer, Brahms kept an eye on the video board, talking the centers through ways to counter techniques he saw the Bears using. He was relaying what he saw in real time back to his teammates, and was there to answer any questions. He was in charge of a binder, he noted, playing the part he looked.

And when the Tigers crossed the field to shake hands with Mercer after the win, one opposing player came up to Brahms and shook his hand.

“Good game, coach,” the player said.

“That was a little upsetting,” Brahms said, chucking.

Although Brahms’ first gameday in his new role was a successful one, it was bittersweet.

“As someone who did play and knowing that I could’ve been out there if it weren’t for that injury and stuff, it was tough to swallow,” Brahms said. “You kind of feel like that for a second or two, and then you really just think about how hard the guys in the room have worked, how hard this team’s worked, and really that perspective changes.

“Like, I’m here to help these guys.”

It all goes back to that for Brahms, despite the world moving forward. In July, he got engaged. This semester, he’s continuing his path to being an airline pilot, instructing flight students of his own at the Auburn Airport.

Life after football could’ve started as soon as his retirement was announced. But it didn’t.

Instead, he's taking a place on the sideline and lending a hand. And according to Harsin, it’s just one of the many things that proves Brahms is a great teammate.

“That’s something that I respect and admire,” Harsin said, “and I know his teammates do, too. But that’s Nick Brahms for you, in my opinion.”