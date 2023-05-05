All it took was a game of catch for John Armstrong to stumble into what would become his pitching delivery.

“He’s loosening up, and he was just fooling around and kind of threw one side-armed, and it tailed,” Paul Armstrong, John’s father, told the Opelika-Auburn News. “I said, ‘Holy crap. Throw that again.’”

Then 14 years old, John repeated the sequence. He tossed his father a ball from a low arm slot. It, again, broke — and broke hard.

“It was like, ‘Oh my God,’” Paul recalled. “‘I think we’ve got something here.’”

Flash forward six years, and the younger Armstrong has developed into one of Auburn baseball’s most dependable bullpen pieces. He’s racked up 38 career appearances — tied for third-most among any Auburn pitcher — in only two seasons. He also finds himself in a unique space among college pitchers with a rare delivery.

“I like John Armstrong (and) what he brings to the table so much. I wish I had two more like him,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said. “Those guys like John Armstrong, and others in his category, I kind of see a resurgence where those guys can play big roles for college pitching staffs.”

John Armstrong's Auburn Stats Career: 7-2 record (38 appearances); 52⅓ innings pitched; 55 hits allowed; 29 earned runs; 240 batters faced; 53 strikeouts; 25 walks allowed; .274 opponent batting average; 4.99 ERA; 1.53 WHIP 2023: 6-2 record (19 appearances); 33⅓ innings pitched; 35 hits allowed; 20 earned runs; 157 batters faced; 32 strikeouts; 14 walks allowed; .263 opponent batting average; 5.40 ERA; 1.47 2022: 1-0 record (19 appearances); 19 innings pitched; 20 hits allowed; 9 earned runs; 83 batters faced; 21 strikeouts; 11 walks allowed; .294 opponent batting average; 4.26 ERA; 1.63 WHIP

Armstrong’s delivery appears like something all its own. His pitches often come from a sidearm slot, but his 5-foot-11, 225-pound frame contorts for, well, what seems like submarine delivery. But it’s not submarine, nor is it sidearm. To call it either of those outright feels like a disservice to its uniqueness.

Straight filth from @j_armstrong41. 😷He Ks three in the frame. M7 | Auburn 10, Texas A&M 7 pic.twitter.com/EalhExetQr — Auburn Baseball (@AuburnBaseball) April 7, 2023

Even Armstrong himself has a hard time pinpointing how to describe it to a layman — “It’s different,” Armstrong said, trailing off. “Or funky. I don’t really know.” — but he does know what he loves most about it.

“Guys don’t like to hit it, so (it’s a) big advantage for me, creating something different that a hitter hasn’t seen and it’s a little unique to them,” Armstrong said. “I think it’s pretty good.”

When Armstrong discovered his delivery, he wasn’t pitching much. Instead, he was catching or playing middle infield for his travel ball teams. But he began pitching later on at 14, and threw from multiple arm slots. It wasn’t until he arrived at Auburn that he began pitching strictly as he does now.

That change was, in part, because of Thompson. Formerly a pitching coach, having a pitcher with that sort of delivery in Thompson’s cast of arms was always a priority. When Armstrong attended an Auburn camp at 17, the coach took notice.

“We made a commitment to do camps for years for those guys, and just that uniqueness can present a more challenging at-bat,” Thompson said. “If you can shove in the zone now, I see the return of the sinker ball to try to get somebody out in the air.”

Currently, college baseball is dominated by high-velocity pitchers who can hit triple digits with ease, but Armstrong is very much that sinker-ball type. It’s one of the main tools in his four-pitch arsenal, and it’s been a help as he’s developed at the college level.

A sinker-ball pitcher with a funky delivery, Armstrong has also excelled with runners on. In working with Auburn director of player development Aaron Everett — who was a sidearm pitcher for Tennessee in college — Armstrong came to learn he often performs his best in a jam.

“Something with John that I think is really interesting is his ability to get ready to pitch so quick,” Everett said. “He does a really good job of preparing before he does come into pitch, and that has a lot to play in why he does do better with runners on and handling those certain situations.”

The other part of Armstrong’s success, which Everett noted, has been his mental makeup. It’s something his father pointed out, too.

As John grew up, whether it was wakeboarding, skiing or snowboarding, Paul always saw him striving to be the best at it. That translated to baseball, as John turned down multiple mid-major offers to hit and pitch for what was then a preferred walk-on spot at Auburn.

“He always has that little carrot that he’s aiming for, that he strives for,” Paul said.

As Thompson described it, that mindset is a must for Armstrong’s breed of pitcher.

“There are some teaching principles, but really those (low-slot delivery) guys are — they’re running their own show,” Thompson said, “and usually, you get a strong-minded guy there that knows what he’s doing.

“I think he’s (Armstrong) done great. I still think there’s some little bit of growth for him, but just being unique and how those guys wind up running their own show at a higher rate than maybe a traditional guy is exciting, to coach a guy that is John’s style.”