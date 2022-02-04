‘I thrive off that energy’: McLaughlin and Auburn beamers embrace pressure on road

The sensational sophomore is in her second year as a dependable beam specialist for the Tigers — and now she and the other returners have been joined in the beam lineup by freshmen Sophia Groth, who shared that top score with her in the Iowa State meet, and Suni Lee, the Olympic gold medalist who is one of the best beam performers in the entire world.

Lee’s 9.975 last Friday against Alabama was scored a perfect 10 by one of the two judges at the meet.

“I think our beam squad is great,” McLaughlin said. “We’re all pushing each other and motivating each other to be just a little bit better and focused on the details and making sure we’re making our corrections, improving.”

As head coach Jeff Graba puts it: Iron sharpens iron.

“The reason beam is clicking is we’ve got a lot of really good beam workers making each other better,” Graba said.

In addition to those three regulars who have started on beam in each of the last three meets, veteran juniors Cassie Stevens and Aria Brusch have started on beam in every meet so far this season, as has sophomore Olivia Hollingsworth.