‘I thrive off that energy’: McLaughlin and Auburn beamers embrace pressure on road

Beam is the pressure cooker.
Every meet, every week in the SEC, the balance beam is where traveling teams make or break their trip. Road teams close on beam while the home team parties on floor in a typical dual meet in college gymnastics, and in this conference, that means that visitors have to step to the nerve-wracking final rotation in daunting environments, knowing that, while the arena rocks around them, they’ll have to try to keep their balance on just four inches beneath their feet.
Auburn embraces the challenge.
This week, that challenge will be a big one at LSU.
Auburn has started the season as one of the best-scoring beam teams in the country, and Saturday heads to the home of Death Valley — known for rowdy fans and hostile environments no matter the sport. The first rotation is set for 3 p.m. on Saturday on ESPNU.
And the final rotation is where the Auburn beamers will try to seal another strong performance in 2022.
“I don’t think I feel pressured at all,” Auburn’s sophomore beam star Gabby McLaughlin shrugged this week before a practice.
She and her teammates work to feed off the energy, she explained — whether it’s the ‘positive’ energy of Auburn Arena or the ‘negative’ energy of a gym full of fans cheering for the other team on the road.
So far, so good: Auburn has the fifth-best scoring average on beam in the NCAA so far this season, averaging a 49.288 on the event, with a season-high 49.450 coming last week against Alabama. Auburn’s average is the second-best on beam in the SEC behind only Florida.
And the Tigers have taken their show on the road before: Earlier this season, Auburn pulled off a clutch win at Arkansas, competing in the first gymnastics meet ever in Bud Walton Arena in front of more than 10,000 fans.
“Actually when we were at Arkansas, just the fans, that brutal environment of them cheering for Arkansas actually made me, I feel like, perform better,” McLaughlin said. “It just kind of gave me that edge a little bit. I was like, ‘Oh, you’re cheering for the other team? I’m going to see what I can do to be better.’
“I thrived off of that energy too.”
McLaughlin has topped a 9.9 in each of the last three meets and finished near the top of the leaderboard in all three of those meets.
She finished in a tie for the third-best score on beam in the Alabama meet (9.925), tied for the top score against Iowa State in Auburn’s home opener the week before that (9.900), and finished with the second-best score of the night in that meet at Arkansas (9.925).
The sensational sophomore is in her second year as a dependable beam specialist for the Tigers — and now she and the other returners have been joined in the beam lineup by freshmen Sophia Groth, who shared that top score with her in the Iowa State meet, and Suni Lee, the Olympic gold medalist who is one of the best beam performers in the entire world.
Lee’s 9.975 last Friday against Alabama was scored a perfect 10 by one of the two judges at the meet.
“I think our beam squad is great,” McLaughlin said. “We’re all pushing each other and motivating each other to be just a little bit better and focused on the details and making sure we’re making our corrections, improving.”
As head coach Jeff Graba puts it: Iron sharpens iron.
“The reason beam is clicking is we’ve got a lot of really good beam workers making each other better,” Graba said.
In addition to those three regulars who have started on beam in each of the last three meets, veteran juniors Cassie Stevens and Aria Brusch have started on beam in every meet so far this season, as has sophomore Olivia Hollingsworth.
Each week, though, no one’s spot is promised: Graba says the team leaves practices early in the week on Monday and Tuesday with a top 10 on each event, then later in the week on Thursday the possible lineup is pared down to a top eight going into meet day.
During warmups on meet day, Graba says the coaches find their top six and that’s their starting lineup for the day.
Added depth has been a key component to Auburn’s 5-0 start to the season, but another component, Graba figures, is how those pieces push each other in practice on the way to meet day.
“There’s a lot more we can still improve on. That’s what we’re working on,” McLaughlin said.
As for McLaughlin, she’s looking forward to competing Saturday against her former club teammate, LSU fifth-year Reagan Campbell — another standout beamer like herself, who clinched LSU’s trip to the regional final with her anchor performance last postseason.
And she’s looking to contribute for the Tigers in even more ways as the season goes on.
Instead of seeing McLaughlin as a beam specialist, Graba said: “I look at the full picture and think, ‘This is an all-arounder looking to break through on a really talented team. So she’s really holding her own on everything, but everybody, including myself, hangs everything on her beam routine because that is a really phenomenal set.”
Saturday in the pressure cooker, four feet in the air and operating on four inches of space, McLaughlin and the Tigers will look to deliver again.