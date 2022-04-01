‘I want to be just like them’: Auburn gymnastics team inspires young fans

Ruby Meyers clutched her sign on Thursday at the Auburn gymnastics regional semifinal. It read, ‘Go Auburn.’

Meyers is a six-year-old gymnast at Auburn Gymnastics Academy and Thursday she looked at her mother and said, “I want to be just like them.”

And she was not the only inspired girl in attendance Thursday with a soft spot for the Tigers.

“My daughter has been a cheerleader for years, but now she’s fascinated with Auburn gymnastics,” said Emily Eing, mother of an 11-year-old who was attending an Auburn gymnastics meet for the first time. “She just told me, ‘Can I start doing this instead of cheer?’ This will be the beginning of something beautiful thanks to them.”

Auburn’s team has drummed up new interest this season, setting program records in meets starring freshman Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee.

Thursday, the team competed in the NCAA Regional semifinal and Saturday, the Tigers compete again in the regional final.

Auburn gymnastics may be ranked No. 7 in the country, but it’s safe to say that it is No. 1 in the hearts of many of the young girls watching.

Another one of those girls is Maddie Shuman.

Shuman is a gymnast at Xtreme athletics in Opelika. At eight years old, she is a level-four gymnast. She trains four days a week and competes in competitions around the state.

She has posters and T-shirts, and autographs from team members.

Kelly Shuman, accountant and Maddie’s mother, was a gymnast growing up. She set the foundation for her daughter, but Auburn gymnastics keeps it going.

“I did it because mommy did it,” Maddie said. “I stayed because I want to be like the Tigers.”

Maddie said her favorite gymnasts are Lee and standout senior Derrian Gobourne. She enjoys watching their floor routine and tumbling at the meets.

But for her mother, she enjoys knowing the positive influence Auburn gymnastics has on her daughter and the community.

“I love that she and other young girls have role models to look up to in this small town,” Shuman said. “Sometimes the team comes to their school, opens doors for them, and they’re nice to others and give them encouraging words throughout the day. As a mother, I appreciate that a lot.”

And while the team has made an impact locally, it’s also made an impact across the state.

“I’m an Alabama fan, but I love Auburn gymnastics team,” said Kali Vigneulle, a 10-year-old gymnast from Birmingham. “I’m their biggest fan.”

Another girl touched by the Tigers is 12-year-old Anniston Robison of Prattville.

Robison attended the competition with her family during spring break. She has been attending meets for many years, but lately, the games have been “very nostalgic” for her.

Robison was a gymnast from age six through 10. She decided to quit the sport after noticing the heavy time commitment as she advanced in levels, but had a change of heart when she watched this year’s Auburn gymnastics team live in action.

“Every time I see them out there, I miss it,” Robison said. “When I see them, I think to myself, ‘I really want to do this again.’ It’s just so fun to watch, and I remember the days when I used to flip, work the uneven bars, and walk on the beam.”

Robison is an avid volleyball player but watching gymnastics will always have a special place in her heart.

“I just love gymnastics; nothing can replace that ever,” she said. “I made so many friends, so many memories. No doubt, I will treasure it for the rest of my life. “

As Auburn’s Tigers gear up for the regional final Saturday, win or lose, they will always have a group of girls who will continue to believe in the team and love them.

“I love Auburn gymnastics,” Maddie said. “They are my favorite.”