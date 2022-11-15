‘I will always be an Auburn Tiger’: Watch Suni Lee announce plans for Olympics in 2024 after Auburn in 2023

Suni Lee full statement

Today I am sharing a decision that has weighed on me for a really long time. As an athlete that has competed at the highest level, on the world’s biggest stage, I have been fortunate enough to experience that once-in-a-lifetime feeling, and the indescribable emotion when the gold medal is draped around your neck. But I don’t want it to just be once in a lifetime.

Competing for Auburn University has always been a dream of mine, and a dream that rose in tandem with going to the Olympics. I’ve learned so much about myself, true teamwork, and about community during my time here. With that being said, this will be my last season competing at Auburn University. My focus right now is to make it the most incredible season yet and to be the best teammate I can be, to strive for excellence and to reach our maximum potential.

I’m so excited to share that after this season I will be returning to Elite gymnastics. I have my sights set on Paris in 2024 and I know what I have to do to get there. I’m looking forward to rolling up my sleeves and putting in the work. Gymnastics is my passion and something that I love so deeply because it pushes me to be the best version of myself every single day. To every little girl whose circumstances have dictated your future, but you pushed beyond them, I see you. I did it and you can do it too, because, really, nothing is impossible.

To the Auburn Family, my teammates, coaches, staff and supporters, thank you. This special place will always be a part of me and my journey, and I will always be an Auburn Tiger. War Eagle!