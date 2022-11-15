‘I will always be an Auburn Tiger’: Watch Suni Lee announce plans for Olympics in 2024 after Auburn in 2023

Auburn’s superstar sophomore Suni Lee announced Tuesday that she’ll be chasing gold at the Olympics again in the 2024 cycle — after one more season with the Tigers.
The reigning all-around champion plans to compete for Auburn this upcoming season starting in January before departing to train for a spot on Team USA in the 2024 Olympics.
She said that competing for Auburn has been a dream come true, that Auburn will always be a part of her, and that her focus is making the 2023 season the best yet.
“This special place will always be a part of me and my journey, and I will always be an Auburn Tiger,” she said. “War Eagle!”
thank you to my @AuburnU family, you’ll forever have a special place in my heart. let’s make this season the best one yet. WAR EAGLE! pic.twitter.com/8ezp9WdM04— Sunisa lee (@sunisalee_) November 15, 2022
Lee is scheduled to be part of Auburn’s preseason intrasquad Dec. 16 in Neville Arena before the season begins in earnest in January.