 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

‘I will always be an Auburn Tiger’: Watch Suni Lee announce plans for Olympics in 2024 after Auburn in 2023

  • Updated
  • 0
Auburn football vs Texas A&M

Auburn gymnastics's Suni Lee waves to the crowd as the 2022 team is recognized on the field after the first quarter. Auburn vs Texas A&M on Saturday, Nov. 12 in Auburn, Ala.

 Adam Sparks /

Auburn’s superstar sophomore Suni Lee announced Tuesday that she’ll be chasing gold at the Olympics again in the 2024 cycle — after one more season with the Tigers.

The reigning all-around champion plans to compete for Auburn this upcoming season starting in January before departing to train for a spot on Team USA in the 2024 Olympics.

She said that competing for Auburn has been a dream come true, that Auburn will always be a part of her, and that her focus is making the 2023 season the best yet.

“This special place will always be a part of me and my journey, and I will always be an Auburn Tiger,” she said. “War Eagle!”

See her full video announcement here.

Lee is scheduled to be part of Auburn’s preseason intrasquad Dec. 16 in Neville Arena before the season begins in earnest in January.

People are also reading…

Read more about her decision here.

Olympic gymnast Suni Lee shared her thoughts on the experience inside Auburn Arena during the team's preview meet on Dec. 3.
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ghana's fans prepare for Qatar World Cup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert