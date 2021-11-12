‘I wouldn’t expect anything less’: Auburn soccer readies for tournament throwdown with Samford

When the Tigers saw their name pop up on the NCAA Tournament bracket, they raised their arms.
Then when they saw their opponent’s name pop up, they raised their eyebrows.
Auburn takes on familiar foe Samford in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at 5 p.m. Friday at the Auburn Soccer Complex — crossing with an in-state rival from just up the road, and a dangerous team which won its conference this year.
“Boy, Samford’s a really tough draw,” head coach Karen Hoppa said. Auburn knows that as well as anyone. Samford has won 12 straight games and swept the SoCon regular-season championship and tournament title.
But the challenge is accepted. The Tigers threw those arms up in celebration Monday when their name went up on the big board during the bracket reveal, then moments later, when their opponent was announced, they embraced what they knew would be a tough test.
Bring on Auburn-Samford again — this time at the highest stakes.
“They’re probably just going to come out with everything,” Auburn senior Alyssa Malonson said. “They know they’re like the underdog. I wouldn’t expect anything less. I’m excited.”
Truly, both teams know each other just about as well as they can. Auburn and Samford already played once this season, with Auburn escaping with a 2-1 win over Samford in Birmingham in the season opener for both teams back in August. Upperclassmen remember games with those familiar faces in 2019 and 2018.
Since the opener, Auburn made it back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2018 after finishing the regular season 12-6-1. Samford has surged to a 15-3-2 finish to the regular season and the SoCon Tournament championship.
“Obviously they’re a great program,” sophomore Hannah Waesch said. “They’re very strong in the air, and I think that’s what they really try to do to beat their opponents. So I think defending off set pieces and balls in the air are going to be a really great practice aspect for us.”
The tournament’s pairing by geography put the two teams together. In soccer, the NCAA Tournament selection committee only seeds 16 teams. Auburn earned a No. 4 seed in its quadrant of the bracket — but all that does is protect Auburn from crossing with one of the three other seeded teams early on.
As it in, Auburn’s hosting an in-state rival in a big game in the first round.
“To be a seeded team, top 16 in the country — we’re definitely not playing one of the bottom 16 teams, which you would be if you fielded the entire group of 64. So that’s a tough draw, I think,” Hoppa said. “They’re a great team. They’re really well-coached. And then you have the rivalry piece, right, with them being just down the road in Birmingham.”
The Auburn-Samford rivalry is surely stronger on the soccer pitch than it is in any other sport. Senior Hailey Whitaker, from Oak Mountain High School in Birmingham, said she’s played in summer leagues with some of the players and knows some of them going back to rec league in middle school. She’s excited to see them again — but more excited to win.
“Bama is, like, Iron Bowl, top rivalry, but any team in Alabama, you just want to win the state,” Whitaker said.
Samford, of course, always has plenty to prove when it plays Auburn — and Hoppa agreed it’s tough to play a team that knows you as well as Samford does.
“It’s really hard,” Hoppa said. “One of the fun things usually about NCAA’s is you play somebody you don’t know, and that’s not the case,” Hoppa laughed. “We just went through a really grueling SEC schedule where you know everybody inside out and there’s no secrets, and now we’ve got another one of those games where we know each other really well, and there’s no secrets, and that makes it really hard.”
Friday’s winner advances to face the winner of Brown and St. John’s as tournament play in the quadrant moves to host site of the bracket region’s top-ranked team, Duke.
“We’ve just got to work harder and try to get another game after this,” Malonson said.