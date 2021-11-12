‘I wouldn’t expect anything less’: Auburn soccer readies for tournament throwdown with Samford

Since the opener, Auburn made it back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2018 after finishing the regular season 12-6-1. Samford has surged to a 15-3-2 finish to the regular season and the SoCon Tournament championship.

“Obviously they’re a great program,” sophomore Hannah Waesch said. “They’re very strong in the air, and I think that’s what they really try to do to beat their opponents. So I think defending off set pieces and balls in the air are going to be a really great practice aspect for us.”

The tournament’s pairing by geography put the two teams together. In soccer, the NCAA Tournament selection committee only seeds 16 teams. Auburn earned a No. 4 seed in its quadrant of the bracket — but all that does is protect Auburn from crossing with one of the three other seeded teams early on.

As it in, Auburn’s hosting an in-state rival in a big game in the first round.

“To be a seeded team, top 16 in the country — we’re definitely not playing one of the bottom 16 teams, which you would be if you fielded the entire group of 64. So that’s a tough draw, I think,” Hoppa said. “They’re a great team. They’re really well-coached. And then you have the rivalry piece, right, with them being just down the road in Birmingham.”