Ice cold offense: Auburn struggles in loss at UCF

Auburn ran through a reality check on the way back home from Florida.
The Tigers were too inefficient from 3, too far off from the free-throw line, and too unstable under pressure in a 63-55 loss to UCF on Monday night in Orlando.
Bruce Pearl didn’t sugarcoat it.
“Welp, that was ugly,” he said on his Zoom call from under the arena, moments after the loss.
Auburn fell to 1-2, ending a three-game trip through the Sunshine State to start the season. The Tigers scored 91 points in its opener with St. Joseph’s in Fort Myers, Fla., and 67 points in a loss to Gonzaga on the next day there, but Monday they were ice cold on offense for most of the night, finishing with only 55 points.
Auburn hit just seven of 34 3-pointers on the night, and managed to make just eight of 22 free-throw attempts.
“Offensively, it was a disaster. There’s no other way of putting it,” Pearl said.
His young team isn’t playing with confidence, he said. He said he told the team in the locker room after the game that he has more confidence in the players than they do.
Jamal Johnson was the only player to hit a 3-pointer in the first half. The Tigers finished with 20.6-percent efficiency from 3-point range. The team hit just 36.4-percent of its free throws, marking the program’s worst shooting percentage at the free-throw line in a single game since January 2017.
Johnson, a junior and the most veteran player on the team, led Auburn with 18 points.
In the second half, Auburn cut what was a 12-point lead for UCF down to four a few times, lastly on a lay-up by freshman Dylan Cardwell with 6:07 left to go, but the Golden Knights responded with back-to-back makes, including one from 3-point range, to go back up by 9 in less than a minute.
“The kids have worked hard,” Pearl said. “It’s not their fault that we’re not very good right now. It would be my fault that we’re not very good right now.
“But we got so much growing up to do. We’re making so many mistakes out there because we’re young and these guys are going through it for the first time and we’ll see if we can continue to learn and get better.”
Auburn will return to the court Friday for its home opener against South Alabama. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. in Auburn Arena. The game is set to be televised on SEC Network.
