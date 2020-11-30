Ice cold offense: Auburn struggles in loss at UCF

Auburn ran through a reality check on the way back home from Florida.

The Tigers were too inefficient from 3, too far off from the free-throw line, and too unstable under pressure in a 63-55 loss to UCF on Monday night in Orlando.

Bruce Pearl didn’t sugarcoat it.

“Welp, that was ugly,” he said on his Zoom call from under the arena, moments after the loss.

Auburn fell to 1-2, ending a three-game trip through the Sunshine State to start the season. The Tigers scored 91 points in its opener with St. Joseph’s in Fort Myers, Fla., and 67 points in a loss to Gonzaga on the next day there, but Monday they were ice cold on offense for most of the night, finishing with only 55 points.

Auburn hit just seven of 34 3-pointers on the night, and managed to make just eight of 22 free-throw attempts.

“Offensively, it was a disaster. There’s no other way of putting it,” Pearl said.

His young team isn’t playing with confidence, he said. He said he told the team in the locker room after the game that he has more confidence in the players than they do.