Ice cold on the road: Auburn loses third straight away game

“Just trying to win on the road, it’s not easy in the SEC. Any road game is going to be tough, so just trying to find a way to win — trying to find a way to win two.”

Auburn remains undefeated at home, but road woes have surfaced over the last month.

Auburn’s last road win by more than one possession came on Jan. 15 — a 80-71 win at Ole Miss. After that, Auburn escaped with a 55-54 win at the league’s 12th-place team Missouri then scraped out a 74-72 win at the conference’s last-place team Georgia.

After that, Auburn’s lost three straight road games, at Arkansas, at Florida and at Tennessee.

Arkansas and Tennessee are both nationally ranked opponents, now both tied with Kentucky for second place in the SEC standings — and that loss at Florida was a one-point loss at 63-62.

But a loss at the NCAA Tournament, no matter the margin, will send Auburn home.

The bad news for Pearl: Auburn didn’t play well in those games.