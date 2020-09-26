‘Important for all of us’: Gossom proud of Auburn carrying long legacy of pushing for progress

He says he is as close now as he’s ever been with his teammates from back then — and that’s also something special to keep in sight.

“What I told them is that when we huddled up, how many Black guys were in the huddle, and how many white guys were in the huddle, didn’t matter,” Gossom said. “What mattered was that it was third-and-5 and we had to get five yards. Yes, it’s very important, the whole social-conscious thing, but on Saturday afternoons, you’re there to win a football game. So you have to be able to balance that.”

Better educated, and better prepared to take their action, Auburn’s players are in position to do just that — after hearing from Gossom and other speakers.

“I tried to talk to them about life beyond Auburn and going to the NFL, but more importantly, life beyond the NFL and where do you go next and what do you contribute to society,” Gossom said. “I know how close the guys are from my era, and I know that they’ll be that close, and they’ll be able to get things done that will benefit the university and will benefit the community.”

Auburn’s ‘Together We Will’ shirts can be purchased from the AU Team Shop, with a portion of the proceeds going to the new scholarship fund.

Donations can also be made directly to the fund through AuburnTigers.com.

