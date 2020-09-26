‘Important for all of us’: Gossom proud of Auburn carrying long legacy of pushing for progress

Fifty years later, Thom Gossom still sees Auburn athletes fighting for change.
They’re carrying a torch he helped ignite, as one of the first Black athletes to compete at Auburn back in 1970.
And they’re building on a legacy that is still growing today, inside a new generation of players committed to making a difference in their community in ways that push well past the football field.
Gossom helped break barriers during the integration era at Auburn, and, like everyone else, he sees more barriers in society that still need breaking today.
But he’s been joined by young athletes at Auburn answering a call to action just like he did.
“I’m so proud of them,” Gossom said.
Auburn athletics has raised more than $100,000 for the Together We Will scholarship fund this month, boosted by the sale of T-shirts promoted by the football team and other athletes on campus. The initiative aims to promote the recruitment and retention of minority students at Auburn, and it was created to enact positive change locally after Auburn players and coaches were stirred by the social unrest which spread across the country in recent months.
The T-shirt launch was just one part of Auburn’s commitment to make a difference, carefully crafted after a period of listening, learning and planning over the summer.
Auburn’s leadership made an effort to educate players so they’d be prepared when time came for them to take their action. It started with hurt hearts and open ears, and a chance to learn from the past.
It started with going back to Gossom.
First phase
Gossom was one of a dozen or so speakers who visited with the Auburn football team this summer during what head coach Gus Malzahn has called the educational phase of Auburn’s plans to create change.
Gossom was among the first three Black athletes to break the color barrier in Auburn athletics, joining Auburn football in 1970 after teammate James Owens joined in 1969 and after Henry Harris integrated the Auburn basketball team in 1968.
“I talked about the fact that they’re a part of Auburn’s legacy, and that was very important to me, being the oldest living Black Auburn athlete, period, in all sports — having been there when there were three of us in all sports,” Gossom said over the phone Friday, offering insight to what he imparted to the young players this summer.
“They get a chance to be a part of that legacy, and not just the Black guys but the white guys as well — because where we are in our country right now, it’s important for all of us,” Gossom said.
The Auburn football team joined a march in downtown Auburn in June, shortly after the killing of George Floyd in Minnesota charged emotions across America.
“It’s been a learning experience for me,” Malzahn said in a recent online interview with Charles Barkley and the crew from Inside the NBA. “I really believe that our team and our staff has really come closer together.
“One thing that we decided we’ve got to do is, we’ve got to educate ourselves,” Malzahn added.
Soon after that march, Auburn invited Derryn Moten, chair of the history and political science department at Alabama State University, to speak to the football and men’s basketball teams about the significance of the Juneteenth holiday, during an outdoor lesson at Plainsman Park.
Gossom spoke to the team through Zoom. So did Gossom’s white roommate at Auburn, Ed Butler, offering to the team insight into his own experience from the integration era at Auburn.
“I called Ed up and asked him if he would do it and he was honored to do it and just looked forward to doing it,” Gossom said. “And Ed talked about it from — you know, we always talk about it from the Black perspective, but there’s a white perspective as well. ‘How did they handle it?’
“I’m so proud of them that they’re socially conscious,” Gossom went on, “and that they’re speaking out, and that the coaches are encouraging them to speak out, and that they’re listening to each other, that the coaches are listening to them.”
Taking action
After listening and learning, Auburn turned to take action, starting with the launch of the Together We Will initiative.
Auburn’s football coaches also set aside time after a team meeting last Saturday to give all players the opportunity to register to vote, bringing tables and paperwork into the team’s indoor practice facility.
When the Together We Will initiative launched, players used their influence on social media to help spread the word and boost the fundraising past $100,000.
“It’s very important,” Gossom said, of the players finding their voice. “When you play football at that level, you’re given a platform, and that platform has responsibility to it. You have to use it wisely. You have to try to encourage and provoke where you can.
“President Gogue told me one time that I was always nudging, and that I was a nudger,” Gossom chuckled, speaking of school president Jay Gogue. “And I’m proud to be nudger, because if that means that we are going to move things down the road, that we’re going to correct some of the things from the past that need to be corrected, then I’m proud to be a nudger.”
Auburn football opens its season against Kentucky today at 11 a.m.
While speaking on those things including the use of their platform, Gossom said he was sure to share with the team his hopes for the players to stick together on the field as well as off of it, because he has cherished his success in football his whole life.
He says he is as close now as he’s ever been with his teammates from back then — and that’s also something special to keep in sight.
“What I told them is that when we huddled up, how many Black guys were in the huddle, and how many white guys were in the huddle, didn’t matter,” Gossom said. “What mattered was that it was third-and-5 and we had to get five yards. Yes, it’s very important, the whole social-conscious thing, but on Saturday afternoons, you’re there to win a football game. So you have to be able to balance that.”
Better educated, and better prepared to take their action, Auburn’s players are in position to do just that — after hearing from Gossom and other speakers.
“I tried to talk to them about life beyond Auburn and going to the NFL, but more importantly, life beyond the NFL and where do you go next and what do you contribute to society,” Gossom said. “I know how close the guys are from my era, and I know that they’ll be that close, and they’ll be able to get things done that will benefit the university and will benefit the community.”
Auburn’s ‘Together We Will’ shirts can be purchased from the AU Team Shop, with a portion of the proceeds going to the new scholarship fund.
Donations can also be made directly to the fund through AuburnTigers.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!