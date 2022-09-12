Improvements in pass defense marginal at best against San Jose State

The defense was a bright spot in a lot of ways for Auburn in its win against San Jose State on Saturday.

Most notably, Auburn’s front line was a formidable presence against a pass-heavy Spartan offense. But when the Tigers weren’t able to dismantle plays in the pocket, they didn’t get much relief in pass coverage.

The Spartans came to Jordan-Hare Stadium with an offense that logged more than 80% of its production through the air in Week 1, and with a graduate transfer quarterback in Chevan Cordeiro who’s had loads of playing experience.

It was a test that seemed easy enough for Auburn’s SEC secondary, but instead of passing with flying colors, it saw marginal improvement at most in a week that head coach Bryan Harsin had acknowledged a need to improve.

“We need to be better,” Harsin said Monday after the Mercer win. “I thought (Mercer quarterback Fred Payton) moved around, and we had some guys that were uncovered at times, so we need to do a better job on the back end.”

Cordeiro threw for more yards than Payton in Week 1 and averaged more yards per attempt, taking Auburn’s pass defense for 13 completions of 10 yards or more. The SJSU quarterback favored his right side often, as he was 11-for-18 passing when throwing to the right side of the field. He managed to find a lot of success when going over the middle, though, completing nine of 12 attempts over the middle of the field (75%) for 94 yards.

Nehemiah Pritchett was Auburn’s most-targeted defender, being thrown at nine times. Cordeiro was 5-for-9 when throwing at Pritchett, but he gave up the fewest yards of any Auburn defender targeted five or more times Saturday, with 29. The ball also came in Pritchett’s direction a lot less after the half. Before intermission, he was targeted six times.

According to Pro Football Focus, Pritchett’s grade in coverage dropped from 72.5 against Mercer to a 65.8 against the Spartans, the second-biggest drop among Auburn defensive backs.

DJ James was Auburn’s next most-targeted, but he had the lowest percentage of targets caught at 37.5%. He also came close to logging Auburn’s first takeaway since Chandler Wooten’s interception in last year’s Birmingham Bowl on what looked somewhere between an interception and strip in the fourth quarter. It was ultimately ruled an incompletion.

Jaylin Simpson’s targets allotted the most pass yards allowed by any Tiger, with 68. Cordeiro was 3-for-6 when throwing in his direction.

“I still think we’ve got to improve,” Harsin said Saturday. “On some of those one-on-ones, I believe in our guys. I believe that we can win some of those one-on-ones a little more. … Those balls in the air that we have a chance, those 50-50 balls, we’ve got to find ways to come down with some of those.”